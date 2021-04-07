Wednesday TV Tips: The medical, emotional, psychological, and sociological elements of miscarriage examined

Scannáin Bhaile Andy

TG4, 8.30pm

The passion of Andrew Kelly, an archivist and collector from Kilmacthomas, who has amassed a huge collection of photographs and film over his life-time. He has gathered more than 20,000 photographs and 15,000 feet of film since he started to collect over 50 years ago.

Scannáin Bhaile Andy: Andrew Kelly

Cook-In with Mark Moriarty

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Mark shares easy to follow recipes — this week it’s four comfort classics all based around meat: Bolognese and Garlic Bread, Bacon and Cabbage with Proper Parsley Sauce, Chicken Kiev from scratch, and Spicy Pork Tacos

The Day Will and Kate Got Married

UTV, 9pm

On April 29, it will be 10 years since Britain's Prince William married his long-term girlfriend Kate Middleton — she was the first commoner to marry a future king in 300 years. This documentary explores how William and Kate are modernising the monarchy and preparing for their roles as King and Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Síle Seoige — Deireadh Tochta

TG4, 9.30pm

Síle Seoige explores the grief, hopes, fears, and frustrations of those who have gone through miscarriage. She meets with women, couples, doctors, and service providers in an effort to investigate the medical, emotional, psychological, and sociological elements of miscarriage.

Deireadh Tochta: Oonagh and baby Alice

Sport

UEFA Champions League: Porto v Chelsea; Bayern München vs PSG, both 8pm BT Sport, Virgin TV Go

This Is A Robbery

Netflix

On St Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, an audacious art heist took place in Boston. Iconic works by Degas, Manet, Rembrandt, and Vermeer, worth around half a billion dollars, were stolen by two men disguised as police officers. This four-part documentary covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.