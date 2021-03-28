Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern

— successful Irish project is helping repopulate other parts of Europe with these birds
Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern

Derek Mooney presents Back From The Brink

Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 13:30
Caroline Delaney

Back From The Brink

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Uplifting and inspirational conservation stories: the beautiful roseate tern is one of Europe’s rarest seabirds. The largest European breeding colony is situated on tiny Rockabill Island, off the coast of north Co. Dublin — monitored by BirdWatch Ireland wardens, led by Dr Stephen Newton.  Thanks to round-the-clock protection and the provision of special nesting boxes, the Rockabill tern project has gone from strength to strength and is helping to repopulate other parts of Europe with roseate terns.

Derek Mooney presents Back From The Brink

Derek Mooney presents Back From The Brink

Fifty Shades Freed

RTÉ2, 9pm

School's out for Easter so tweens and teens might be staying up to watch TV with the folks. Just saying.. as this one might not fit the bill. It's the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades erotic drama trilogy. Tycoon Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and new wife Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) find their happiness endangered by her former boss.

Fifty Shades Freed. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/Doane Gregory

Fifty Shades Freed. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/Doane Gregory

Sport

UEFA European qualifiers: Albania v England, ko 5pm; Israel v Scotland, ko 7.45pm, Virgin Media Two

Read More

Five ways to keep the kids entertained this Easter

More in this section

5 Saturday TV Tips: Reckon you could do better than this cake wreck?
Moby: Warts-and-all documentary explores addiction and depression issues Moby: Warts-and-all documentary explores addiction and depression issues
Skulduggery author, Derek Landy on the accidental reveal of the ending of his new book Skulduggery author, Derek Landy on the accidental reveal of the ending of his new book
#abhaileternnaturewildlifefifty shadesuefasoccer
Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern

'I didn't want to die': Mick Finnegan tells Tommy Tiernan about wanting to take his life 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices