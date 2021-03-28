Sunday TV Tips: The uplifting and inspirational tale of the roseate tern

Back From The Brink

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Uplifting and inspirational conservation stories: the beautiful roseate tern is one of Europe’s rarest seabirds. The largest European breeding colony is situated on tiny Rockabill Island, off the coast of north Co. Dublin — monitored by BirdWatch Ireland wardens, led by Dr Stephen Newton. Thanks to round-the-clock protection and the provision of special nesting boxes, the Rockabill tern project has gone from strength to strength and is helping to repopulate other parts of Europe with roseate terns.

Derek Mooney presents Back From The Brink

Fifty Shades Freed

RTÉ2, 9pm

School's out for Easter so tweens and teens might be staying up to watch TV with the folks. Just saying.. as this one might not fit the bill. It's the third and final installment in the Fifty Shades erotic drama trilogy. Tycoon Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and new wife Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) find their happiness endangered by her former boss.

Fifty Shades Freed. Picture: PA Photo/Universal Pictures/Doane Gregory

Sport

UEFA European qualifiers: Albania v England, ko 5pm; Israel v Scotland, ko 7.45pm, Virgin Media Two