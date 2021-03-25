The queen of Irish country returns: CMAT throws serious shapes in her new video

Ciara Mary Alice Thompson, better known to Irish music heads as CMAT, has been very much ploughing her own furrow since she emerged in earnest in recent years.

Bringing a very Irish indie musical sensibility together with a kind of hyper-real take on sepia-toned Americana informed by the likes of Dolly Parton, she's brought herself close to the heart of the wider scene, with an ear for hooks, and videos that have felt like stageworthy musicals in their own right, drawing from her own experience in dance and choreography.