Five shows for the week ahead:  A documentary on Irish dance music, plus other viewing options

Television: My Tribe — Mo Threibh

The latest show on youth subcultures in Ireland focuses on electronic dance music, with tales from Cork, Dublin and Galway.

Monday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Film: Wake Up On Mars

The first online offering from Cork International Film Festival's new season of films centres on a Roma boy in Sweden who dreams of going to space.

Tuesday, 7pm, corkfilmfest.org, €8.50

Film: Judas and the Black Messiah

Based on a true tale of race and betrayal in 1960s Chicago, this film is one of the nominees for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars.

Available now, €17 to watch from Google Play and other services

Streaming: Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Possibly the best American comedy of recent times, season seven of the adventures of Jake Peralta and his fellow cops becomes available to Irish audiences.

Friday, Netflix

Television: The Graham Norton Show

Liam Neeson, Micheàl Richardson, and Rob Brydon feature among the guests.

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm)