Five shows for the week ahead:  A documentary on Irish dance music, plus other viewing options

The latest show on youth subcultures in Ireland focuses on electronic dance music, with tales from Cork, Dublin and Galway.
The first online offering from Cork International Film Festival's new season of films centres on a Roma boy in Sweden who dreams of going to space.
Based on a true tale of race and betrayal in 1960s Chicago, this film is one of the nominees for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars.
Possibly the best American comedy of recent times, season seven of the adventures of Jake Peralta and his fellow cops becomes available to Irish audiences.
Liam Neeson, Micheàl Richardson, and Rob Brydon feature among the guests.