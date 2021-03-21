Five shows for the week ahead:  A documentary on Irish dance music, plus other viewing options

My Tribe looks at the birth of the electronic music scene in Ireland, while the latest series of Brooklyn Nine-Nine hits Netflix 
Five shows for the week ahead:  A documentary on Irish dance music, plus other viewing options

Nichelle Ring talks about Sir Henrys in Cork on Mo Threibh on RTÉ One. 

Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 21:00
Des O’Driscoll

Television: My Tribe — Mo Threibh 

The latest show on youth subcultures in Ireland focuses on electronic dance music, with tales from Cork, Dublin and Galway.

Monday, RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Film: Wake Up On Mars 

The first online offering from Cork International Film Festival's new season of films centres on a Roma boy in Sweden who dreams of going to space.

Tuesday, 7pm, corkfilmfest.org, €8.50 

Film: Judas and the Black Messiah

Based on a true tale of race and betrayal in 1960s Chicago, this film is one of the nominees for Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars.

Available now, €17 to watch from Google Play and other services

Streaming: Brooklyn Nine-Nine 

Possibly the best American comedy of recent times, season seven of the adventures of Jake Peralta and his fellow cops becomes available to Irish audiences.

Friday, Netflix 

Television: The Graham Norton Show

Liam Neeson, Micheàl Richardson, and Rob Brydon feature among the guests.

Friday, BBC One, 10.45pm (NI 11.15pm)

Read More

From Giselle to Swan Lake, Patricia Crosbie picks her five favourite ballets 

More in this section

Draw With Don Conroy is back next Wednesday Draw With Don Conroy is back next Wednesday
Sunday TV Tips: Murder, corruption, and intrigue aplenty this evening  Sunday TV Tips: Murder, corruption, and intrigue aplenty this evening 
Saturday TV Tips: Callum Scanlon and dad, Declan, on Donncha's Two Talented Saturday TV Tips: Callum Scanlon and dad, Declan, on Donncha's Two Talented
Five shows for the week ahead:  A documentary on Irish dance music, plus other viewing options

Dr Sinead Kane tells Tommy Tiernan about disability jokes, bullying and overachieving

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices