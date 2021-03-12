Friday TV Tips: Seána Kerslake remembering her close friend Danika McGuigan

Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Seána Kerslake, star of new Sunday night drama Smother will be speaking to Ryan Tubridy about filming the show in Lahinch in the middle of the pandemic, and she will be remembering her close friend Danika McGuigan, daughter of Barry McGuigan.

Danika McGuigan, known as Nika by friends and family, was an accomplished stage and screen actor — she was the only daughter of former boxing champion Barry McGuigan and his wife Sandra. She died in 2019 after a short illness.

McGuigan played Danielle, the co-star of the RTÉ series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope along with Seána Kerslake — about two 20-somethings from Mallow, Co Cork, trying to make their way in Dublin. Barry McGuigan himself spoke about his loss and grief on the show earlier this year.

Actor Allen Leech of Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody fame will be on to talk about why he supports the work of the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome charity, CRY.

@Allenleech

Marie Greene and Emily MacKeogh will be asking for public support for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) and recounting their personal experiences.

Emily, a model and designer, lost her husband-to-be in 2019. Her fiancé, Killian Roche, died from sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) just hours after the pair had arrived in Dubai to start a new life together.

CRY was set up by Michael and Marie Greene after the death of their son Peter from myocarditis in June 1996 just as he had finished his Junior Cert.

Following on from The Late Late Show's Taking Care of Business Special which aired last year, the inaugural bursary winners — Patrick Cox, Oliver Kirwan, Donagh Quigley, and Denise Rock — are back with news of how their businesses have adapted and thrived through the lockdown.

Home of the Year judges, Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Suzie Mc Adam, will discuss this year's homes.

Nathan Carter will be in studio with the first TV performance of his new song.

Dea Matrona from Belfast will also be in studio to perform their latest single, Make You My Star.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.45pm

Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler, will be a guest — she directs and appears in the new comedy Moxie, based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Also joining the show this evening is Oscar-nominated actor Minnie Driver, who will be promoting her podcast Minnie Questions, and speaking about her role as Queen Beatrice in the upcoming James Corden-penned fairytale musical Cinderella. Alias star Jennifer Garner also drops by to discuss the family comedy Yes Day, and singer/songwriter Tom Odell performs his new single Numb.

Amy Poehler chats with Graham Norton. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

Sport

Rugbaí BEO: live rugby — Pro 14 Championship, round 15

Munster v Scarlets TG4, 7.30pm

Premier League

Newcastle v Aston Villa, 8pm, BT Sport

Cherry

Apple TV+

The Russo Brothers [best known for directing four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Captain America: Civil War; Avengers: Infinity War; and Avengers: Endgame] say this "is the most personal film we have made".

It is the story of one man’s return from a stint as an Army medic in the Afghanistan war. His unchecked PTSD leads to robbing banks, doing time and getting hooked on drugs.