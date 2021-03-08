Monday TV Tips: Rosy in the garden? Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

My Tribe – Mo Threibh

RTÉ One 7.30pm

The rise, fall and revival of music subcultures in Ireland from the break-dance loving hip hop scene to Indie kids and the much-maligned Ravers and long-haired Metallers. Features some classic songs from Run DMC, The Pixies, Underworld and Thin Lizzy. This first episode focuses on the Irish Hip Hop scene. For Cork DJ, Stevie G, Hip Hop was his era’s Punk movement and he says it’s a scene that is growing stronger with the creative influence of new Irish communities.

My Tribe – Mo Threibh: Mona Lxsa.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

UTV at 9pm; RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Oprah Winfrey's exclusive interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the pair discuss stepping away from their royal duties, moving to America, and their plans.

Beidh Aonach Amárach

BBC Two, 10pm

Behind the scenes with the cream of show-jumping at the Irish Army Equitation School. Life has changed completely for Trevor Sargent, who swapped politics for a role as a Church of Ireland minister. Take a walk on the beach in Donegal with a sheep farmer and his herd. And hear about the baking journey of Chikumo Fiseko, who started life in Zambia and who has now settled in Glengormley, County Antrim.

Premier League

Chelsea v Everton (BT Sport, ko 6pm), and West Ham v Leeds Utd (Sky Sports, 8pm).