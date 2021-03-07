Sunday TV Tips: How Ireland got its name

Sport

Live racing — Rásaí Beo

TG4, 2.30pm

National Hunt Finale, Leopardstown

Premier League

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United, noon; Liverpool v Fulham, 2pm; Manchester City v Manchester United, 4.30pm; Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace, 7.15pm, Sky Sports.

Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

John Creedon is back with another series exploring the true meaning of some of Ireland's most unusual placenames. In this episode he travels to Cork, Galway and Wexford. Actor and comedian, Ardal O’Hanlon, joins John at the site of the moving statue in Ballinspittle and John goes steeplechasing as he investigates origins of Buttevant in County Cork. The term point-to-point originated from here. And John also meets Prof. Luke O Neill who tests the water in some local holy wells to find out if indeed they do have healing properties.

Timmy O'Connor, Sliabh Luachra, with John Creedon

The Great Pottery Throw Down

Channel 4, 8pm

Will they turn on the waterworks? Siobhán McSweeney hosts the semi-final of the pottery contest, in which the four remaining contestants must make a decorative chamber pot and a fully functional sink.

Smother

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Val Ahern (Dervla Kirwan) finds her husband Denis dead at a foot of a cliff close to their home the morning after a family party. She begins to question the truth behind his relationships with his nearest and dearest in order to find out who might have been responsible for his brutal, shocking death. New series — shot in Lahinch, County Clare.

Smother: Dervla Kirwan

The Glorias

Sky Cinema from today

Starring Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Janelle Monáe, Bette Midler and directed by Julie Taymor. Biopic of journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem showing as part of Sky’s International Women’s Day celebration.

The Glorias