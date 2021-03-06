Saturday TV Tips: Can George Clooney talk his way out of this one?

Money Monster

RTÉ2, 9.25pm

"Let's start with the obvious. Money. I got some; you don't, I gather."

George Clooney in flying form here as a fast-talking financial advisor. He and his producer, Julia Roberts, are held hostage live on air by a man who lost everything after following their advice.

Sport

Premier League

Burnley v Arsenal, 12.30pm, BT Sport;

Sheffield United v Southampton, 3pm; Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 5.30pm; Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City, 8pm, Sky Sports.

European Athletics Indoor Championships

RTÉ2, 5.30pm

Peter Collins is joined by Derval O’Rourke and Rob Heffernan (and also tomorrow at 3.50pm)

Rugbaí BEO: live rugby — Pro 14 Championship, round 14. Ulster v Leinster

Live on Eir Sport, ko 7.35pm

Deferred coverage on TG4, 9.30pm

Donncha’s Two Talented

RTÉ One, 5.15pm

Hosted by rugby legend, Donncha O’Callaghan. Three talented youngsters mentor their brave grown-ups to perform a double act with them on the Two Talented stage.

Today it’s Layla Bracken and dad, Matt, from Dublin; Ben O’Rahilly and dad, Keith, from Limerick; and Ava Jo O’Connor and mum, Veronica, from Tipperary. (next episode is on Monday, March 8 at 6.30pm)

Donncha O’Callaghan

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

Emmet and Lucy fight to protect their city from invaders. Animated adventure, featuring the voice of Chris Pratt.

Fág an Bealach

TG4, 7.15pm

The story of one of the greatest military units of the American Civil War: The Irish Brigade. In 1988, the remains of an Irish soldier on the Antietam battlefield and Irish American actor Brian Mallon’s quest to discover his identity opens the first chapter of the history of the Irish Brigade. (episode 2 is on Friday, March 12)

Fág an Bealach (The Irish Brigade)

Dave Allen: The Immaculate Selection

BBC Two, 9pm

A compilation of funny and irreverent routines by the Irish comedy writer and performer recorded between 1971 and 1986.

Irish comedian, Dave Allen in April, 1971 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Followed by:

Dave Allen on Life

BBC Two, 10pm

Irish-born (Firhouse) ex-Skegness Redcoat, newspaper dogsbody, toy salesman and strip show comedian who drifted into showbusiness via a hit Australian series. Success in his native Ireland and in Britain was harder to come by. In 1963, Allen, who was born Dave O'Mahoney, was briefly banned from Australian TV after making a rather saucy remark live on air, while in 1977, he was banned by RTÉ due to several controversial sketches involving the Catholic church.