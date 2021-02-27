Radio Highlights: Choice Music Prize, Kazuo Ishiguro on Arena, looking at a lost decade

Tristan Rosenstock's conversation show delves into its monthly book review: a look at Eithne Ní Ghallchobhair's 'Muscail, a Ghiorria', an epic poem on the traditions of May Day. In studio for discussion are poet Caitríona Ní Chléirchín and folklorist and musician Billy Mag Fhloinn.
Vanessa Monaghan's weekly magazine show on Irish musicians in the UK includes chats with Dublin singer-songwriter Laura Elizabeth Hughes, after the release of new EP ‘We, Myself & I’.
The Vocal Chords series of conversations continues, as singers Iarla Ó Lionáird and Veronica Dunne discuss the journey of the human voice and ask, why do we sing and what happens when we do?
St Alban's Drive, written and read by Danielle McLaughlin. Tom and Izzy's strained marriage, haunted by loss and despair, is challenged when Tom's mother lodges objections to a centre for asylum seekers near their home.
Drama on One's 'Long Story Short' series takes in 'Small Bones', a monologue from writer Siobhán Mannion. On the night the clocks go back, a pianist prepares for another working week in lockdown.
Áine Hensey's album of the week is 'The Humours of Scariff', from fiddler John Keehan, and featuring guests like Derek Hickey, Ciara O’Sullivan, Willie Kilkenny and Mary Noonan. Two copies up for grabs on today's show.
Marie Le Conte explores the shared experiences of people aged 29 to 33, members of the so-called crisis cohort, who have had their adult lives book-ended by the financial crash of 2008 and the huge economic downturn caused by the Coronavirus.
Dan Hegarty returns with another batch of archival RTÉ radio sessions of a Tuesday night. Art-rockers The Immediate, including a pre-Villagers Conor O'Brien, see their 2006 session unearthed, while 2013's performance from Cork-based psych-rockers O Emperor catches them right as they release second LP 'Vitreous'.
Seán Rocks and crew welcome Booker and Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro onto the show, to discuss new book Klara and the Son. In conversation, he'll explore the questions of love at the centre of his new work.
The country's annual new music prizes move away from Dublin's Vicar Street given the circumstances, and into 2FM studios for a special edition of the Tracy Clifford Show. Live performances from shortlisted acts, including Denise Chaila, Pillow Queens and Bitch Falcon, with a video simulcast on RTÉ Player.
Graham Smyth chats to Cork beatmaker Gaptoof (Soft Boy Records) about the online community of Irish producers he's built through his weekly online beat battles on Instagram, and his work with asylum-seekers' group MASI.
Seán Ó hÉanaigh and Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig continue their Scots-Irish folk crossover with tunes from Talisk, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh agus Gerry O’Beirne, Sal Henegan, Sineag MacIntyre and more.