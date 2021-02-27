Boxing Clever: I thought Framing Britney Spears would be better

I thought Framing Britney Spears (Sky Documentaries and Now TV) would be better. There’s been plenty media discussion since it aired in the US and over here, suggesting that this is a must-see 1 hour and 11 minute documentary, that will blow your mind away. It didn’t — at least not in our house.

The first bit was engaging , showing how a genuinely talented performer from Bible Belt Louisiana made her way first to the Mickey Mouse Club and then overnight mega-stardom thanks to her song (and video) Baby One More Time. We track the beginning and end of her relationship with Justin Timberlake and his creepy ‘revenge’ video that is obviously about her. There is no shortage of shameful interviews with chat-show hosts, where they can barely hide their disgust at a young woman at home with her sexuality. There is tabloid misogyny too, in the shape of a New York Post headline ‘Bimbo Summit’ over a photo of Britney, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. And of course, we see her demise and the toll it takes, as she cracks under the incessant attention and contempt, losing custody of her kids, and control over her finances.