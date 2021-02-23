10 nostalgic comfort watches and guilty pleasures on Disney+ Star

Grey’s Anatomy

You’ll find 15 seasons of the medical drama available so it’s up to you if you choose to watch over 300 episodes or if you dip in and out of some classic episodes, whether it’s the moment in season two when Meridith begs McDreamy to “Pick me. Choose me. Love me” or that musical episode in season seven.

The X Files

The truth is out there, as are nine seasons of this sci-fi classic plus its 1998 and 2008 film spin-offs. Mulder and Scully are the FBI agents investigating paranormal and extraterrestrial occurrences and it is ideal escapism.

Firefly

Its more mainstream big sister, Buffy, is available too, but this one-season-wonder is well worth watching. Firefly follows the adventures of the crew of the Serenity spaceship and is known for its sharp writing and strong characters but also its bittersweet length. Cancelled after just one season, its potential made the space western an instant cult classic.

Glee

Come for the music, stay for Jane Lynch’s star turn as intimidating coach Sue Sylvester. Glee is an upbeat sing-along show which showcases the amazing singing and dancing talents of its cast as well as highlighting some standout songs from the worlds of pop, musical theatre, and beyond. It will be a poignant watch, however, as the cast has been struck by tragedy, including the untimely deaths of Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera.

Ugly Betty

The four seasons of Ugly Betty follow America Ferrera as the deeply unfashionable Betty Suarez, who lands a job as an assistant at a fashion magazine. Tackling issues such as immigration laws, body imaging and LGBT representation, it will no doubt feel timely yet certain elements will surely show its age, not least their use of Motorola Razr phones.

Moulin Rouge

We can’t travel beyond our 5km, but we can visit Paris in 1900 to follow Christian and Satine as they fall in love in Montmartre. The singing, dancing, drinking, socialising and romancing in Moulin Rouge is the furthest we can get from our current reality. Indulge in Baz Luhrmann’s two-hour Bohemian fantasy and you’ll be humming Come What May for weeks.

The Devil Wears Prada

Yes, it’s another outsider-in-the-fashion-world offering but this one will make you enjoy the work-from-home experience. You might be working in the kitchen but at least you don’t have to face Miranda Priestly every morning. This was a star turn by Meryl Streep and this week Anne Hathaway, who plays her assistant Andy, revealed she wasn’t the first choice for the part. In fact, Oscar-winning Hathaway was the ninth choice for the role and had to fight for it, she told the US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. If she can defy the odds, so can you.

Con Air

If action thrillers are your go-to form of escapism, you’re in luck. Con Air, with Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich, is wildly entertaining and an example of blockbusters at their best. It won’t win any Oscars but it will capture your attention easily.

Good Morning Vietnam

There’s something comforting about Robin Williams and his portrayal of a disc-jockey in Vietnam in 1965 will certainly tickle your funny bone. Williams’ improvised gags and the toe-tapping soundtrack are among the highlights of the film.

Beaches

If you need a heaving, cathartic cry, just watch Beaches. The 1988 ode to friendship stars Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey as CC Bloom and Hillary Whitney, two very different women who, despite the odds, remain best friends throughout their lives. If you don’t sob your way through ‘Wind Beneath My Wings’, we’ll be surprised.