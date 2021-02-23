Gametech: Cathedral provides retro delights on Nintendo Switch 

Some people build an altar to the past. Others just want to alter the past. Cathedral does a bit of both. It’s a heartfelt tribute to bygone classics, with just enough modernity to avoid frustration.

The first thing you’ll notice about Cathedral is the hero’s resemblance to Shovel Knight, another retro tribute game. There are some similarities between the two. If you enjoyed Shovel Knight’s old-school platformer vibe, then Cathedral has plenty to get excited about. It contains a lot of the same DNA, being a tribute to legendary 2D sidescrollers like Megaman and Ghost and Goblins.

Our Cathedral hero swipes at enemies with his trusty sword, can use his shield to block, and can even land on enemy heads with his sword pointed downwards. He faces all kinds of typical 2D foes, from slimes to golems to floating reapers, to super difficult bosses. All in all, the basic gameplay is there - solid jumping, bopping and slashing.

If that were the end of Cathedral’s story, we wouldn’t have much to say. But Cathedral prays at another altar too – that of Zelda II. The less treasured of the Zelda games, this was a 2D platformer that focused more on exploring the world and finding new paths than just completing levels.

Cathedral takes a huge cue from this premise, with a central town hub, portals that transport you to various parts of the land, a somewhat non-linear structure that allows you to explore at will, and a host of special items and abilities that are required for progress. In short, Cathedral feels a bit more like a 2D action RPG in its structure than a classic Megaman game, for example.

This choice certainly has its advantages. It gives Cathedral a sense of mystery and depth that far exceeds the simple premise. There’s a lot of satisfaction in discovering new secrets or figuring out the way forward on your own. There’s a beauty to the structure of the map that will satisfy completionists.

On the other hand, Cathedral can be frustrating and difficult, both in gameplay and structure. Just like those old school games, it only takes a few hits to die in Cathedral, which is even more frustrating when you are trying to figure out where to go next. In addition, the ‘downward’ attack in Cathedral is vital to skilled play, but the mechanics aren’t so reliable, meaning it sometimes doesn’t work when you need it. There’s also a particularly tough boss early on that might hamper progress.

Still, with wonderful synth music, clever design and a colourful world, Cathedral is a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch’s retro-inspired library of games. Preach!

METAL GEAR

Finally, prayers may have been answered for fans of Konami. The once-great Japanese developer, creator of classics like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Contra and Castlevania, has reportedly decided to outsource its licences to other developers.

In short, this means the rumours of a Metal Gear Solid remake by Bluepoint Games, plus a new Silent Hill by Blooper Games, are almost certainly true.

The report comes after Metal Gear Survive, Konami’s own take on the series, flopped hugely in terms of sales, with poor numbers reported in Japan. For contrast, Metal Gear Solid 5 sold 6 million copies. With that in mind, it seems that Konami have finally realised there is more money in outsourcing their classics than keeping them on ice. Praise be!

ZELDA ANNIVERSARY

Speaking of Zelda, it’s the 35th anniversary of the franchise this week. The first Nintendo Direct stream event in months was expected to highlight Breath of the Wild 2 to coincide with the anniversary, but instead Nintendo apologised for the game’s absence and said an update would come later in the year.

The Nintendo Direct did feature one Zelda announcement, however – Skyward Sword is being remastered for Switch, with joycon controls. Skyward Sword was originally intended as the Wii’s killer app for motion controls, but the game was never quite welcomed by gamers as a result of the non-traditional interface. Thankfully, the remake will allow for full joycon controls, with no motion control needed. It releases in June 2021.

In other news, Nintendo also announced Splatoon 3 during the livestream. It’s not quite Breath of the Wild 2, but at least it’s something new for the Switch.