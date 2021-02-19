Friday TV Tips: Dolly Parton and Bee Gees' Barry Gibb among the Late Late Show guests

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb and queen of country, Dolly Parton will discuss their decades at the top of the industry, and why they have teamed up for a brand-new album and a special Bee Gees musical medley will be performed on the show.

Eve Hewson, will speak about her acting career to date, her current lead role in Netflix series, Behind Her Eyes, and her experience of growing up in Ireland as daughter of U2's Bono.

Talented swimmer Trish Kearney will tell her story. She was just 13-years-old when she first encountered swimming coach George Gibney, who went on to sexually abuse her for years. Gibney later avoided trial in Ireland on 27 counts of indecent assault and unlawful carnal knowledge, of young Irish swimmers, and lives freely in the USA.

Other guests include actor and comedian Pat Shortt and his daughter Faye, Irish Pickers star Ian Dowling and singer-songwriter Megan O'Neill.

Live rugby: PRO 14 Championship

TG4, 7.30pm

Dragons v Leinster in the twelfth round of the Championship.

All Walks Of Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Siobhán Wilson is a remarkable young woman, who overcame the trauma of childhood sexual abuse to become a charity worker, teaching equestrian skills to people with disabilities. She walks with Mary McAleese along ancient paths near Loughcrew, County Meath.

'Walk and talk' isn't just for yuppies and busy office-workers — there's something about the combination of the gentle exertion of a hike with some beautiful and ancient landscape that lends itself supremely well to insights wisdom. Former President Mary McAleese treks some of the country's most sacred and spectacular pilgrim routes with a fascinatingly diverse selection of walking companions in a series that has an understated value and charm. Along the way, each guest discusses how their life has shaped or been shaped by, their values and beliefs (or lack of them).

It's a Sin

Channel 4, 9pm and streaming on All4

The final episode of It's A Sin airs tonight

The final instalment of Russell T Davies' drama, starring Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes and Lydia West. As the final days of the old gang unravel, everyone must face up to the spectre of Aids and the prejudice and fear that walk alongside it.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

The host is joined by guests Oscar-nominated British star Rosamund Pike, chef Gordon Ramsay, Welsh rugby union great Gareth Thomas, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville and comedian and presenter Judi Love. Plus, Ella Henderson and Tom Grennan perform Let's Go Home Together.