Thursday TV Tips: Adrian Dunbar visits Skelligs and learn how to make your garden perfect

Students from across Ireland battle it out to be crowned winner of the rescheduled 2020 Grand Final of Junk Kouture.
Televised for the first time, students showcase designs made entirely from everyday junk: whether that is old tyres, toothbrushes or burnt toast. The winner walks away with €1,000 with a further €2,000 for the winning school.
Angela Scanlon introduces us to Demi and Laura, who have a busy family life in Hertfordshire — and a lacklustre L-shaped garden that's currently strewn with kds' toys. While they both agree it needs a new lease of life, they have slightly different ideas of how it could be used.
Actor Adrian Dunbar is probably currently best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, but in this two-part travelogue, he's travelling along the wild and rugged west and north coasts of Ireland, making a stop at the Mizen bridge and fulfils a lifelong ambition to make the treacherous sea crossing to Skellig Islands.
Georgina and Mark dream of getting married and living together — they want to buy a house around the same time as they tie the knot.
They are saving hard and have their very own cupid in Eoin McGee who gives them a plan that will allow them achieve both their goals, without risking the amount they can borrow for a house by taking out a loan.
In the final episode comedians, Martin Angolo and Hilary Rose, put comically cringey moments from their personal histories on public display.
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan dip their toe into the unknown once again. Romesh takes Rob to his first-ever art gallery, before they head to a top art school to learn different disciplines.