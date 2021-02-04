Thursday TV Tips: Adrian Dunbar visits Skelligs and learn how to make your garden perfect

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, 8pm, BT Sport

Junk Kouture Grand Final

RTÉ 2, 7pm

Students from across Ireland battle it out to be crowned winner of the rescheduled 2020 Grand Final of Junk Kouture.

Maxim O'Sullivan 2019 Junk Kouture winner

Televised for the first time, students showcase designs made entirely from everyday junk: whether that is old tyres, toothbrushes or burnt toast. The winner walks away with €1,000 with a further €2,000 for the winning school.

Your Garden Made Perfect

BBC Two, 8pm

Angela Scanlon said gardening can be a remedy for the "madness going on outside" during the pandemic. Scanlon, 37, said she felt "so grateful" she had a small outdoor space to spend time with her family and sometimes eat dinner.

Angela Scanlon introduces us to Demi and Laura, who have a busy family life in Hertfordshire — and a lacklustre L-shaped garden that's currently strewn with kds' toys. While they both agree it needs a new lease of life, they have slightly different ideas of how it could be used.

Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland

Channel 5, 8pm

Actor Adrian Dunbar is probably currently best known for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, but in this two-part travelogue, he's travelling along the wild and rugged west and north coasts of Ireland, making a stop at the Mizen bridge and fulfils a lifelong ambition to make the treacherous sea crossing to Skellig Islands.

How To Be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Georgina and Mark dream of getting married and living together — they want to buy a house around the same time as they tie the knot.

How to be good with money - Georgina and Mark

They are saving hard and have their very own cupid in Eoin McGee who gives them a plan that will allow them achieve both their goals, without risking the amount they can borrow for a house by taking out a loan.

Clear History

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm

In the final episode comedians, Martin Angolo and Hilary Rose, put comically cringey moments from their personal histories on public display.

Hilary Rose as Mairead MacSweeney in The Young Offenders. Picture: BBC/Vico Films/Miki Barlok

Rob & Romesh Vs

Sky One, 10pm

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan dip their toe into the unknown once again. Romesh takes Rob to his first-ever art gallery, before they head to a top art school to learn different disciplines.