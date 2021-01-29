Friday TV Tips: How week-one of new treatment has gone for Vicky Phelan

All Walks of Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Leo Varadkar takes Mary McAleese back to his mother's Waterford roots, on St Declan’s Way, which links the ancient ecclesiastical centres of Ardmore in Waterford and Cashel in Tipperary. The Tánaiste and Fine Gael Leader talks about the impact of his mixed cultural upbringing, his decision to switch careers from medicine to politics and his experience of being Ireland’s first openly gay Taoiseach.

Major Dundee

TG4, 9.05pm

Starring Limerick actor, Richard Harris, this Western is directed by Sam Peckinpah. And if you only know Richard Harris from The Field or as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films then check him out here.

Major Dundee with Richard Harris Colombia Pictures

In 1864, due to frequent Apache raids from Mexico into the US, a Union officer decides to illegally cross the border and destroy the Apache, using a mixed army of Union troops, Confederate POWs, civilian mercenaries and scouts.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This week, Vicky Phelan underwent her first week of treatment in Maryland, for what she hopes will be a process that will prolong her life and afford her more time with her family. Vicky joins Ryan from the US to give an update on her journey so far.

And it looks like we're not going to get the lyrics 'Soon may the Wellerman come...' out of our heads any time soon. Wellerman singer and TikTok sea shanty star, Nathan Evans, will chat about his meteoric rise to fame which resulted in him quitting his job and landing a record deal in the space of one week.

This year's Axa Community Heroes — the five finalists from across Ireland who have been doing pioneering work, going above and beyond to help others and doing it against all odds over the past year — will be saluted on the Late Late Show to.

And as a Dublin football prodigy, big things were expected of midfielder Shane Carthy when he was called up by Jim Gavin to the senior team aged just 18. What people did not know was that since 5th year in school, Shane had been battling with his mental health and experiencing suicidal thoughts. Shane will speak to Ryan about how he got through the darkest of days.

RTÉ's northern editor, Tommie Gorman, will join Ryan to discuss Covid-19 and the border issue.

Music on the show will be from Niamh Regan, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize nominee from Galway.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Graham is joined by Hollywood star Sam Neill, actors Billie Piper and James Nesbitt and comedian Andi Osho. Plus, Tom Jones performs his new single No Hole in My Head.