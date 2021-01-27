Wednesday TV Tips: public accusations, bankruptcy, jail — the downfall of Oscar Wilde

Premier League

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann — Oscar Wilde & Lord Alfred Douglas

TG4, 8.30pm

Oscar Wilde's illicit love affair with Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas in Victorian London cost him his family, his livelihood, his fame, and his life. Bosie's father, the Marquess of Queensbury [yes, the boxing rules], set out to utterly destroy Wilde and his reputation.

Bosie's father publicly accused Wilde of sodomy. Against the advice of friends but encouraged by Bosie, Wilde sued Queensberry for libel. Wilde lost the case, rendering him legally liable for Queensberry's expenses and he was left bankrupt. He was arrested and sentenced to two years hard labour. Wilde, who was born at Westland Row in Dublin, died three years later in 1900 at the age of just 46, lonely and destitute.

Ireland was the first country in the world to introduce same-sex marriage by popular vote — in 2017, Britain brought in legislation — an amnesty law to pardon men who were cautioned or convicted under historical legislation that outlawed homosexual acts

Wilde was among an estimated 50,000 men who were pardoned for homosexual acts which were no longer considered offences.

DeLorean: Back from the Future

BBC Two, 9pm (excluding Northern Ireland)

DeLoreans are inextricably linked to Back to the Future: The first film in director Robert Zemeckis' trilogy was released in 1985 and introduced us to Marty McFly and his inventor friend Doc Brown, and a DeLorean motor car able to travel through time.

The DeLorean Motor Company was founded in 1973: incentives from the Northern Ireland Development Agency — worth an estimated £100million — meant that production took place in Dunmurry, Co Antrim. But John Zachary DeLorean fell from grace — he was charged with trafficking cocaine after being caught in an FBI sting operation.

FINNÉ: Brian Pennie

TG4, 9.30pm

Finné: Brian Pennie from Dublin gives us a searing insight into the thought processes of an addict and offers a stark illustration of the devastation wrought on his family and loved ones.

Brian Pennie grew up in Ladyswell on Dublin’s northside where he witnessed alcohol and drug abuse as a teen, and became hooked on heroin at the age of 17. Now a neuroscience lecturer and Ted Talker, Brian walks us through his inspirational journey to recovery.