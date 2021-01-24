Ray D'Arcy listeners fill up the pages of Ireland's daily life

"There are discernible threads: a strain of positivity, of kindness, often of aspiration. There are layers of nostalgia, warmth and empathy. There is nothing saccharine here though."
A Page From My Life is a memorable collection of stories, collected by Ray D'Arcy

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 14:50
Kevin O'Sullivan

  • A Page From My Life: A Selection Of Stories From Ray D’Arcy Show Listeners 
  • Harper Collins Ireland 
  • €11.99 

THIS memorable collection of short stories came about when Ray D’Arcy invited his listeners to send in 500-word stories entitled “A Page From My Life”. The stories here are the cream of the 2500 entries he received. They form a beguiling, sometimes startling collection that is deeply felt, confessional, and overwhelmingly honest.

The stories are not as straightforward or obvious as they first appear. Many tantalising questions are posed. A taste for uncertainty and ambiguity hugely aids the reading experience here. The extreme shortness of the stories is initially more than a little problematic. We have to be content with just a snapshot of the life described -a moment, a brief memory. There isn’t room for elaboration, little in the way of character development or resolution. These sharp, usually intense bursts will grab your attention before making a sudden exit. There are 150 stories here, and it takes a while to adjust to their punchy rhythm. Emotionally there is a lot to assimilate. These pivotal, life-changing moments will overwhelm you at times.

The stories are so varied that they are difficult to summarise. There are discernible threads though-a strain of positivity, of kindness, often of aspiration. There are layers of nostalgia, warmth and empathy. There is nothing saccharine here though. The positivity is undercut by darker moments of regret. Many poor decisions are documented-and often their devastating, tragic consequences. 

You won’t find definitive solutions to life’s bigger challenges here. The writers typically locate themselves in problematic, even bewildering situations. The weight of circumstance, the loss of luck hang hopelessly in the air at times. The collection has an elegiac and elusive quality. We are briefly immersed in a life, but have to quickly move on to the next story. It can be disorientating.

The collection is divided into six sections-Life, Laughter, Lockdown, Love, Little Ones, Loss. The opening section begins with a heartfelt, heartbreaking reflection which still finds hope. The tone has been set for confessional, intimate writing. This often harrowing section is shrewdly followed by much needed “Laughter “. 

The highlight for me is “The Aldi Excursion “. Here the excited anticipation, and almost military-style planning of what most would see as a routine trip is beautifully described. There is charm here, and a disarming innocence. Thankfully the following “Lockdown “ section has a defiant optimism. There is pitch black humour here, rueful laughter in the dark.

The section on Love is as intense and layered as we could hope for. “Standing Tall” is probably the most romantic piece, a tender evocation of love found again in the shadow of serious illness and death. Another standout story, and the high point of the “Little Ones” section is “The Little Blue Bicycle “. 

Eschewing excuses the writer confronts the cruelty of her younger self in a fearless, clear-eyed piece. The closing section is fittingly tough, powerful and melancholy. Death, desertion, illness and rejection dominate. The writing turns stark, terse, final.

Ray D'Arcy listeners fill up the pages of Ireland's daily life

Derval O'Rourke makes history on Ireland's Fittest Family

