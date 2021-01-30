What will the awards season look like this year?

Marvellous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was welcomed on screen at the 2020 Emmy Awards, it turned out that she had taken the organisers’ instructions to “ Come as You Are, But Make an Effort” to heart.

Brosnahan and husband Jason Ralph appeared on the telecast sporting matching silk pyjamas custom-made for the virtual ceremony.

“We had so much fun with this because every year, it’s kind of same hat, trying to reinvent the wheel,” Broshanan’s stylist, Jordan Johnson, told Variety of the decision to put Brosnahan in PJs.

“This year we got to really just be playful with it.”

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Picture: PA Photo/Amazon Prime Video/Sarah Shatz

Celebrities attending an awards ceremony in their pyjamas was peak 2020. However, with the pandemic rumbling on despite the arrival of a vaccine, how is awards season 2021 shaping up? Will the red carpet, with its attendant scrum of photographers, be rolled out as it was in days of yore? Or should Brosnahan and fellow stars keep their pyjamas close at hand, just in case?

The answer is that nobody knows. The Oscars will be going ahead, albeit two months later than normal, on April 25. With so much uncertainty in the air, the organisers have brought in left-field filmmaker Steven Soderbergh – who once shot an entire movie on an iPhone – as a co-producer of the evening.

His brief is to “re-envision” the Oscars. “Because of the extraordinary situation we're all in, there's an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way," Soderbergh and his two co-producers said in a statement.

We hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love.

It is still unclear what form the event will take. In December, Variety reported that the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences was pushing ahead with plans for an “in person” ceremony. That is, the Oscars would in some shape or form, take place in a theatre-style venue with some manner of audience and with at least some of the winners accepting their gongs in person.

“The Oscars in-person telecast will happen,” a source told the magazine. “The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options,” said another – which seemed to imply that the event would be at the 3,400 capacity Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

But the story was quickly rejected by the Academy. New “sources” told the Hollywood Reporter that the situation “remains very fluid, with numerous contingencies being planned for”. For now, with Covid still out of control across the United States – ICU availability in California is running at less than 15 per cent – it is hard to imagine that those contingencies would involve the a-listers negotiating the traditional red carpet.

Still, with the ceremony months off, predictions are tricky. More will presumably be known as the Oscar shortlists are announced on February 9 (where Irish interest will hinge on the nomination prospects of Wolfwalkers for best animation, Saoirse Ronan for Ammonite and Jessie Buckley for I’m Thinking Of Ending Things). Given how rapidly circumstances change in the Age of Covid, anything is possible.

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga with her awards for Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Pop Solo Performance during the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2019. EPA/JOHN G MABANGLO

Uncertainty similarly hangs over the Grammys, pushed back from January to March 14. We know that they will be presented by Trevor Noah of the Daily Show. Initially the idea had been to hold the ceremony at the Staples Centre in LA, potentially with a limited audience.

That was before Covid second wave. The plan as of now is to host the Grammys at multiple locations “in and around Downtown Los Angeles” in conjunction with local independent venues. The idea, presumably, is to have multiple socially isolated broadcasts from separate spaces. This could be fun. And the Grammys would be helping local venues, which have been shuttered more or less since last March.

One pitfall the organisers of both the Oscars and the Grammys will hope to avoid is the “uncanny valley” effect that has been a feature of many live broadcasts through 2020. A case in point was the Britain’s Royal Variety Performance last December. Here, comedian Jason Manford welcome headliners such as Mel B and Gary Barlow to a Blackpool Opera House in which seats had been crammed with video screens – allowing members of the public join remotely.

Manford did his best and the evening was regarded as a success. And yet there was something very Cyberpunk 2020 about a comedian cracking wise to a room full of heads nodding from flickering monitors. “Dystopian” feels like the appropriate word.

Is it possible to host something vaguely resembling a conventional awards show at the moment? One of the few organisation that has attempted to do so is the European Film Academy, which held its European Film Awards on December 12.

"We decided to do it properly or we weren't going to do it at all," the Irish film producer Mike Downey, the Chair of the European Film Academy told the BBC.

The European Films Awards took place at the Futurium Building in Berlin, with live (socially distanced) hosts – but with the winners joining by internet link.

Every single person in the building was tested every day up to the event, masks had to be worn apart from on stage, absolute social distancing was compulsory. There was also a full rehearsal. There's nothing worse than a bad advertisement to the world.

A Hollywood tradition that is almost certainly in deep freeze until well into 2021 is the red carpet premiere. With few films receiving a cinema release for the foreseeable future, these glitzy events have been rendered temporarily redundant.

Wonder Woman 1984 was one of the few blockbusters to reach the big screen in 2020. It was accompanied by a toe-curling “virtual” premiere, hosted by Tiffany Smith – best known for playing Meghan Markle in the 2019 Lifetime network movie Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

She chatted with director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig – and then she, Jenkins and Gadot walked into a rehearsal studio where conductor Han Zimmer was bashing out the film’s score. Nobody involved looked as if they were particularly enjoying themselves, with the possible exception of Smith who squeezed in as many “wonder” puns as possible. This was Hollywood’s new normal.

Ratings for award ceremonies were already in decline before Covid. So the industry has been wrestling for some time with how to make these affairs more engaging. Given the state of the world right now, perhaps the solution is to not try too hard. Glitz and glamour are all very well. And yet, nowadays more than ever, we understand it’s all merely an illusion.

Dara Ó Briain hosted the Baftas from his den. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dara Ó Briain, the Co Bray comedian, cleverly acknowledged this fact hosting the Bafta Games Awards last April, when we were all still coming to terms with the pandemic and how it would turn the world upside down. With a live ceremony featuring an audience ruled out, his solution was to use his bashed-up laptop as a camera (having perched it on a stack of books) and to host Baftas from his den. The affair was cheerfully bargain -basement (and literally taking place in a basement) but that was the point.

“Yes, I am drinking,” he said early on . “I’m in my own house!” “I think it was in the first conversation, I said, ‘Wait, why don’t you just send over the awards logo and I’ll stick it on a screen behind me,’’” he told the New York Times. “I mean, bar a dais, that’s essentially what an awards show looks like.” It was cheap, it was cheerful, it was widely agreed to be a triumph. As the Oscars and Grammy organisers look ahead to what is sure to be a tumultuous 12 months maybe they should similarly set best-laid plans to one side and simply wing it.