Thursday TV Tips: How to be good with money — a financial planner offers a tailored plan

FA Cup: Aston Villa v Liverpool

BT Sport 7.45pm

How To Be Good With Money

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A new series: Financial planner, Eoin McGee, meets people with different financial goals. He carries out a full audit and investigates their spending habits and presents them with a tailored plan.

A family of four features in tonight's episode: John Snyed, a train driver, and Joanna Corbett, a nurse, live with their two children, Zoe and Bobby in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Joanna, in her early 30s, has had a stroke. Although strong earners with savings, they are worried about the family’s financial security if Joanna is not able to return to work.

In the short-term, they are worried about coping financially if Joanna cannot return to work. In the long-term, they want to secure the family’s future. They also question if they should try to clear their mortgage early.

Death in Paradise

BBC1, 9pm

Statistically the most murderous place in the world but isn't the scenery on fictional island, Saint Marie, just gorgeous!

It’s the tenth series of the Caribbean whodunit and a former cast member will be making a return visit in the form of Sara Martins, who played the long-suffering DS Camille Bordey in the first four series. In the opening episode, DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his team are looking into the death of Melanie Sharpe (Eleanor Fanyinka), a reporter on the local TV show.

Ralf Little replaces Ardal O'Hanlon in the lead role on BBC's Death In Paradise. Little said it took him less than a second to accept being the new DI on the tropical detective series

Ralf Little, aged 40, says it was a 'Herculean effort' to get the show finished in time for its usual winter broadcast. He said the cast and crew worked very hard on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to ensure filming wrapped in time for the show to air in January.

Production on the 10th anniversary series started late with additional safety measures, including social distancing, face coverings and temperature and Covid-19 testing.

Little said the escapism of Death In Paradise is more important than ever thanks to the latest lockdown restrictions: "I think that has always been one of the programme's greatest strengths, that it is on in January just after new year. That slight slog where everyone feels cold and miserable and they have to get going for the year again and back to work reality. then Death In Paradise comes along with a taste of sun. That is as important now as it has ever been when we have been getting some pretty depressing news in terms of lockdown, so hopefully it is going to lift people's spirits more than ever."

Laochra Gael

TG4, 9.30pm

The definitive GAA sports series returns to TG4 for a nineteenth series. This series features 12 Laochra with genuine star quality: Donegal footballer, Kevin Cassidy; Tipperary/Dublin hurler Ryan O’Dywer; Galway’s Thérèse Maher; Roscommon captain, Shane Curran; Offaly’s Johnny Pilkington and Kildare’s Dermot Earley. We’ll have to wait til the spring though to see Briege Corkery who won an incredible 18 All Ireland medals with Cork.

Kevin Cassidy

Kevin Cassidy was born in Glasgow but has lived in Gaoth Dobhair in County Donegal since childhood. It was there that he began playing football — he became one of the best attacking wing back-halfs of his generation at both club and county level.