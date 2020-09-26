Alison Curtis' top 10 books for children

As many parents can attest, it can be almost impossible to convince some children to read a book, especially outside of school time.
The witch and her cat are happily flying through the sky on a broomstick when the wind picks up and blows away the witch’s hat, then her bow, and then her wand!
Luckily, three helpful animals find the missing items, and all they want in return is a ride on the broom. But is there room on the broom for so many friends?
And when disaster strikes, will they be able to save the witch from a hungry dragon?
Grumpy Frog is not grumpy. He loves green, and he loves to hop, and he loves winning. But what happens when Grumpy Frog doesn’t win, or encounters — horror of horrors — a Pink Rabbit? Join Grumpy Frog as he learns about compromise and tolerance, friendship and the power of saying sorry.
When a tiny snail meets a humpback whale, the two travel together to far-off lands. It’s a dream come true for the snail, who has never left home before. But when the whale swims too close to shore, will the snail be able to save her new friend?
Isadora wants to take Pink Rabbit to class for “Bring Your Pet to School Day.” But her older cousin Mirabelle has a much better plan–why not take a dragon? What could possibly go wrong. . . ?
Who says princesses don’t wear black? When trouble raises its blue monster head, Princess Magnolia ditches her flouncy dresses and becomes the Princess in Black!
The fifteenth title in the bestselling Tom Gates series of books, What Monster contains monsters, mystery, a music festival, missing stuff… Oh, and also a very strict supply teacher who is every kid’s nightmare.
Missing maids, suspicious teachers and a snow storm to die for... For a fearless girl called Justice Jones, super-smart super-sleuth, it’s just the start of a spine-tingling first term at Highbury House Boarding School for the Daughters of Gentlefolk.
The first in a super (like, actually, with powers and stuff) series for readers aged seven-plus. Being a superhero is the best thing ever, right? WRONG! HELLO! My name is Pizazz and I’m a superhero.
Illustrated by sixty female artists from every corner of the globe,introduces us to one hundred remarkable women and their extraordinary lives, from Ada Lovelace to Malala, Amelia Earhart to Michelle Obama. Empowering, moving and inspirational, these are true fairy tales for heroines who definitely don’t need rescuing.
It’s an encyclopedic tour around Ireland … it’s an Irelandopedia!
Get ready to go on an exciting adventure around Ireland. Unleash your imagination and sense of adventure as you discover Ireland like you’ve never seen it before!
Armchair travellers of any age will be totally absorbed by Fatti Burke’s detailed illustrations and her father John’s fabulous facts, which can be discovered on every page.