Biggest-selling books around the world right now

Ireland

Fiction

1. Braywatch by Ross O'Carroll Kelly

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly Braywatch

Everything was turned upside-down by a daytrip to Bray of all places. There, I met a bunch of kids with weird, up-and-downy accents and a dream of Leinster Schools Senior Cup glory. And maybe it was sea air. But pretty soon I found myself falling hopelessly in love - with the town I loathed so well.

2. After the Silence by Louise O'Neill

Nessa Crowley's murderer has been protected by silence for ten years. Until a team of documentary makers decide to find out the truth.

Non-Fiction

1. The Witness by Nicola Tallant

Nicola Tallant The Witness

Joey O'Callaghan was just 18 years old when he became a ghost - the youngest ever person to be signed up to the Witness Protection Programme. His evidence won murder convictions against two of the most violent drug bosses in Ireland. 15 years on, the ripple effects of the gunshots that rang out that night continue to leave a devastating legacy for everyone. None more so than Joey 'The Lips'. This is his story.

2. Philadelphia, Here I Come by Brian Friel

Fed up with the dreary round of life in Ballybeg, Gareth O'Donnell has accepted his aunt's invitation to come to Philadelphia. Now, on the eve of his departure, he is not happy to be leaving Ballybeg. With this play, Brian Friel made his reputation and it is now an acknowledged classic of modern drama.

UK

Fiction

1. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Richard Osman The Thursday Murder Club

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case.

2. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

A celebrity wedding is taking place on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, but before the celebration finishes, a murder and a storm hit with full force.

Non-Fiction

1. 7 Ways by Jamie Oliver

7 Ways Jamie Oliver

Discover seven ways to reinvent each of your favourite ingredients with Jamie's brand-new cookbook, featuring 120 exciting and tasty new recipes.

2. Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty, social media superstar and host of the #1 podcast 'On Purpose', distils the timeless wisdom he learned as a practising monk into practical steps anyone can take every day to live a less anxious, more meaningful life.

USA

Fiction

1. Shadows in Death by J.D. Robb

JD Robb Shadows in Death

The 51st book of the In Death series. A hitman with possible connections to Eve Dallas’s husband is seen near the scene of a crime.

2. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

A failed bank robber holds a group of strangers hostage at an apartment open house.

Non-Fiction

1. Disloyal by Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen Disloyal

An account of President Trump’s business empire, political campaign and presidential administration by his former personal attorney.

2. Killing Crazy Horse by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard

The ninth book in the conservative commentator’s Killing series focuses on conflicts with Native Americans.