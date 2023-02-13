Sex File: Why is he so lazy about sex?

Since my husband hit his 50s, he has stopped making an effort with foreplay. He's quite sensitive if I even so much as hint at this issue. I can't help feeling resentful. How do I deal with it?

It sounds as though your husband is feeling anxious about the reliability of his erection, and the reason he rushes sex is because he is scared that he will lose it if he delays. Drawing attention to the issue could make matters worse, as it will increase the chance of him developing performance anxiety. However frustrated you feel, in this instance the best way to solve your problem is to help him to solve his, and the first thing you need to do is talk to him about visiting a GP. Wear and tear is inevitable with age and lots of us put up with nagging health concerns for years before we realise there is something more serious going on, but your husband shouldn't ignore this - it can be an early warning sign that something else is wrong.