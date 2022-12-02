Seamas O'Reilly: DVDs disappeared without a trace, and nobody really noticed

Whenever I want to feel the cold, bracing rush of life at its most impermanent, I think of DVDs. Like anyone aged 32 or over, I’ve bought dozens, maybe hundreds, of Digital Versatile Discs, in my lifetime, all of which have now either been thrown away, or left staring at me, unloved, pleading to be used, from their lonely perch on a dusty shelf or, worse, a container that gets more distant from my eyeline with every spring clean.
I still remember hearing screenwriter James Schamus say that his script for the six-minute-long Tavern Rumble scene in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon was written in the screenplay as “They fight”, or Ben Affleck relating Michael Bay’s increasing frustration every time he asked him why Armageddon’s plot involved training miners to be astronauts, rather than vice versa. Or the commentary for Almost Famous, which alternates between being delightful and excruciating since it’s done by Cameron Crowe and his own mother; or the one for Boogie Nights, featuring director Paul Thomas Anderson getting quite audibly pissed in the recording booth by himself, and ends with him trying to call Julianne Moore to say hello.