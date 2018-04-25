Home»Today's Stories

Opposition TDs feel 'like bold school children outside principal’s office' queuing for Dáil speaking rights

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Opposition TDs have complained they are being treated “like bold school children outside the principal’s office” in having to queue to get speaking rights in the Dáil.

Michael and Danny Healy Rae.

In order to gain the right to question the Government on promised legislation, TDs now have to get a numbered card and await to be called by the Ceann Comhairle.

However, TDs have complained that they have to queue for anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour before the Dáil gets under way, insisting it is a waste of their time.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Longford-Westmeath TD Robert Troy complained that having to queue for a speaking card was akin to being a bold schoolchild outside the principal’s office.

The Healy Rae brothers, Danny and Michael, were spotted outside the Dáil chamber at 1pm yesterday, a full hour before Dáil business commenced in order to be ahead of the queue.

When the Dáil commenced, the two Kerry TDs were the first and second deputies to be called.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Michael Healy Rae said that while he was outside the Dáil, he was able to get work done.

He called on some of his colleagues to make up their minds to decide which system they want.

“Fianna Fáil were opposed to the last system where you had to catch the Ceann Comhairle’s eye, what system do they want,” he said.

The Healy Raes were recently embroiled in a shouting match in the Dáil with Fianna Fail TD Marc MacSharry, who complained at what he saw as their unfairly generous access to speaking time.



