Five candidates in running for top Garda role

Five candidates are in the running for the Garda commissioner job, the Irish Examiner understands.

They include two internal candidates namely, deputy commissioner John Twomey and assistant commissioner Pat Leahy. Three are external candidates.

One of the external candidates is believed to be PSNI deputy chief constable Drew Harris.

Also in the frame are believed to be a senior female officer from the New York Police Department, a former senior Garda working for a foreign police agency, and either a Canadian or Scottish police officer.

The Public Appointments Service is conducting the competition on behalf of the Policing Authority.

It has repeatedly said it would not provide any information about the process until it was completed.

It has conducted two stages so far, including an initial application, including CVs, followed by a first round of interviews with a shortlist two weeks ago.

Deputy commissioner John Twomey, from Dublin, is in charge of policing and security, and formerly served as assistant commissioner for Dublin and before that for traffic.

Assistant commissioner Pat Leahy

Assistant commissioner Pat Leahy, from Cork, is head of the Dublin Metropolitan Region and is also assistant commissioner for community engagement and public safety.

Previously, he was chief superintendent of the Dublin North Central Division.

It is understood that three, and possibly four, other assistant commissioners also applied for the job and were interviewed in the first round.

Although the Public Appointments Service has declined to reveal any details about the interview board, the Irish Examiner understands there are eight people on it.

They include two members of the Policing Authority — chair Josephine Feehily and another board member. The board also includes a former secretary general of the Department of Justice.

There are two international police experts on it. One is a senior officer from Police Scotland as well as a former chief constable from England. There is also a business expert.

The next stage involves a detailed interview and assessment and, it is thought, some type of role play, as well as psychometric testing.

A nominee’s details will be forwarded to the authority which will consider the candidate and if suitable will nominate him or her to the Government for approval.