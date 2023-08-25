Top 8: These Irish-made sausages offer up pork on a fork

Sausages must be one of the most versatile products to have in the fridge or freezer.
We can celebrate the end of summer with a barbecue, but it would be no trouble at all to convert ingredients to a warming dish of tomatoes, onions, celery, and garlic with the raw sausages added to a sauce bubbling gently for about 20 minutes until they are cooked through.
Cut them up in the pot, not worrying about even sizes. Serve with a small handful of pasta per person (cooked separately while the sauce is thickening).
Use small pasta shapes such as farfalle, penne, orecchiette (small ears), fusilli, ditalini, or my current favourite Casarecce (translates as homemade) (Tesco €1.75/500g), which has a rough surface and is good at holding heavy sauces.
Long pasta is messier but can be broken up before cooking if it’s all you have. Make a pasta bake with sausages, cheese and penne - an economical dish.
Thinking ahead to back to school, sausage sandwiches are popular in this house.
Cook the sausages the night before while doing dinner prep in the kitchen.
Slice the sausages lengthways so small bits don’t fall out of the bread easily, or try them in pitta or bread rolls.
These are also good for end-of-season picnics and barbecues and take the opportunity to add vitamins – lettuce, tomato, cucumber, ready-roasted red peppers, gherkins, and chutney.