Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's fruity couscous salad

Perfect warm or cold, this salad is best enjoyed as a central platter for a vegetarian feast
This recipe serves six people.

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 08:22

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

Perfect warm or cold, this salad is best enjoyed as a central platter for a vegetarian feast. You could also add it to your barbecue spreads and serve the salad with skewers of grilled chicken or lamb.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 100g frozen peas

  • 100g frozen sweetcorn

  • 200g dried couscous

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • ½ tsp each of ground cumin, coriander, ginger, cinnamon and paprika

  • 1 tin drained chickpeas

  • Salt and pepper

  • 1 handful sultanas or raisins

  • 1 handful dried apricots

  • Fresh vegetables, diced, e.g. peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes (optional)

Method

  1. Put the kettle on to boil. Weigh out the frozen vegetables and put to a large bowl. Pour hot water over the vegetables until they are covered with water, cover the bowl, then cook in the microwave for 4-5 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure they cook evenly. If not piping hot after this time, return to the microwave for another 1-2 minutes.

  2. Put the couscous in a large cereal bowl, as it will expand to at least double its volume. Pour hot water over the couscous until it is just about 2cm above the dried couscous. Stir with a fork, cover with a plate and leave it to soak.

  3. Place the oil in a frying pan on a low heat. Pour in the ground spices and move around in the oil until their aroma is released. Stir the chickpeas and dried fruit into the spice mixture in the frying pan. Toss until heated through.

  4. Uncover the couscous and stir the contents into the large serving bowl with the cooked vegetables and any other fresh vegetables you like. Serve the chickpeas and sultanas over the couscous in a large serving dish in the middle of the table. You might like to dress this further with fresh green leaves and a vinegar salad dressing but it’s equally nice as it is!

