Summer salad recipe: How to make Caitríona Redmond's fruity couscous salad

Method

Put the kettle on to boil. Weigh out the frozen vegetables and put to a large bowl. Pour hot water over the vegetables until they are covered with water, cover the bowl, then cook in the microwave for 4-5 minutes, stirring halfway through to ensure they cook evenly. If not piping hot after this time, return to the microwave for another 1-2 minutes.

Put the couscous in a large cereal bowl, as it will expand to at least double its volume. Pour hot water over the couscous until it is just about 2cm above the dried couscous. Stir with a fork, cover with a plate and leave it to soak.

Place the oil in a frying pan on a low heat. Pour in the ground spices and move around in the oil until their aroma is released. Stir the chickpeas and dried fruit into the spice mixture in the frying pan. Toss until heated through.