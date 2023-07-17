Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less

Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less

From classics like pasta and meatballs to Derval O'Rourke's cheesy turkey burgers.

Mon, 17 Jul, 2023 - 08:36
Maeve Lee

Pasta & Meatballs

recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

A simple, delicious and cost-effective meal

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 360g Meatballs

  • 2 onions, chopped

  • 3 carrots, peeled and sliced

  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes

  • 1 tin chickpeas

  • 300g dried pasta

Method

  1. Preheat your (fan) oven to 180°C. Put the meatballs into an oven-proof dish and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.

  2. In the meantime, put a large saucepan on medium heat. Pour in vegetable oil, then add the onion and cook until it begins to turn pale and soften, add the chopped and sliced carrots then stir.

  3. Pour in the tinned tomatoes, add a pinch of sugar, salt and pepper, and then allow the sauce to come to a simmer. Cover and leave simmering while the meatballs continue to cook.

  4. Once the meatballs have cooked, carefully spoon them into the sauce that is still bubbling. Pour in the drained chickpeas and stir.

  5. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Once cooked, serve the pasta and meatballs.

Cheesy Turkey Burgers

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

A lean alternative to the "dirty" burger.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • For the burgers:

  • 700g turkey mince

  • ½ red onion, finely chopped

  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced

  • 2 tsp dried thyme

  • 100g mature cheddar cheese, grated

  • 4 wholegrain baps

  • Salt and pepper, to taste

  • For the avocado fries:

  • 2 ripe avocados

  • 1 egg, beaten

  • 1 cup plain flour

  • 1 cup breadcrumbs

  • Juice of ½ lime

  • 200ml natural yoghurt

  • 2 tsp cajun spice

  • Sea salt, to taste

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method

  1. Method:

  2. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a frying pan, add the onions and cook until softened.

  3. Allow to cool slightly (this is my preference, don’t bother with this if you like slightly crunchier onions in your burger).

  4. Mix the turkey mince, onion, thyme and garlic together.

  5. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

  6. Divide the mixture into four. Roll the grated cheese into the four turkey pieces. Fold over and shape into four burgers.

  7. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat and sear the burgers for one minute per side.

  8. Place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.

  9. Assemble your burgers in the baps with salad and condiments of your choosing.

  10. For the avocado fries:

  11. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  12. Put some olive oil on a metal baking tray.

  13. Peel the avocados and remove the stones. Cut into slices about ½ cm thick and toss gently in the lime juice.

  14. Place the flour, beaten egg and bread crumbs in three small bowls.

  15. Dip each of the avocado slices in flour, then dip in the beaten egg and finally coat in breadcrumbs.

  16. Place on the tray and bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.

  17. Remove from the oven and place on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil.

  18. Season with salt and pepper.

  19. Mix the yoghurt and cajun seasoning to make the dip.

  20. Serve alongside the burgers and enjoy.

Fish Tacos

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

This recipe only takes about thirty minutes from start to finish, and you will fry the fish at the very end.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • Tacos

  • 100g plain flour

  • ¼ tsp sea salt

  • ½ tsp garlic salt

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • 150ml ice cold lager

  • 300g boned and skinless cod fillets

  • 12 small tortillas

  • 1 litre sunflower

  • 200g sour cream

  • 2 tbsp chipotle chilli sauce

  • Mexican Slaw

  • ¼ head white cabbage

  • ½ red pepper

  • Juice of a lime

  • Small handful chopped coriander

  • A pinch of flaky sea salt

  • Salsa

  • 175g tomatoes

  • ½ red onion

  • 1 green chilli

  • ½ corn of a cob

  • A handful chopped coriander

  • Juice of a lime

  • A little flaky sea salt

Method

  1. To begin, make the batter for the fish. Combine the flour, salt, garlic salt, cumin and paprika in a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to combine them thoroughly and then pour in the ice-cold beer while you whisk away until you get a smooth batter. Pop that into the fridge while you make the slaw and salsa.

  2. Finely shred the cabbage. Deseed and very finely slice the red pepper. Pop both of those into a bowl, add a pinch of flaky sea salt, about half a teaspoon is plenty, the chopped coriander and lime juice. Toss everything well to combine and set aside for now.

  3. On to the salsa next. Cut the kernels away from a sweet, fresh cob of corn and blanch for two minutes in boiling salted water. Drain and rinse under a cold tap. You only need half of the corn for the salsa but keep the rest to use in a salad or other dish. Deseed and finely chop the chilli. Peel and finely chop the onion. Wash and chop the tomatoes. At this time of year, I use baby plum tomatoes as they have the best flavour. Cut them into quarters and add them to a bowl along with the corn, red onion and the chopped coriander. Add the lime juice, and some flaky sea salt. Taste and add more lime juice and salt if needed.

  4. Combine the sour cream and chipotle sauce in a bowl, adding more chipotle sauce if you want a bit more heat.

  5. Slice the cod fillets lengthways into strips about 2cm thick. Heat the sunflower oil to 180 Celsius in a saucepan. Dip the fish in the batter. Lightly shake off any excess and fry the cod for about two minutes in batches. Remove the fish from the oil and drain it on kitchen paper, making sure to get the oil back up to 180 Celsius before adding the next batch.

  6. While the fish is frying warm the tortillas in a dry pan over a high heat. Give each one just half a minute on each side. Keep the tortillas warm by wrapping them in a clean tea towel.

  7. When you have given the fish its first fry, heat the oil back up again and pop all the fish back in at once for one more minute to make it super crispy. Then remove it from the pan, drain on clean kitchen paper and season lightly.

  8. Seve all the elements in the middle of the table and let everyone build their tacos as they go. Start with a warm tortilla, adding some of the slaw first, then some of the crispy fish. Sprinkle over some salsa and finish the taco with the chipotle sour cream, some fresh coriander leaves, and a few thin slices of green chilli. Tacos are meant to be eaten with your hands, so tuck in and get messy!

Chicken Enchiladas

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

A quick and easy take on a Mexican classic.

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

34 mins

Total Time

39 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed

  • Handful of fresh mint leaves

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 2 tsp olive oil

  • ½ red onion, finely chopped

  • 2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed

  • 30g fajita spice mix

  • 1 garlic clove, crushed

  • 2 tortilla wraps

  • 60ml tomato passata

  • 50g cheddar, grated

  • 60ml natural yoghurt

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

  2. Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.

  3. Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.

  4. Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.

  5. Add the chicken, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.

  6. Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer.

  7. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of the spicy chicken mixture.

  8. Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.

  9. Sprinkle the cheddar over and place in the oven.

  10. Bake for 15–20 minutes.

  11. Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of natural yoghurt.

10-minute naan bread pizza

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner

Servings

4

Cooking Time

13 mins

Total Time

13 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 plain naan breads

  • 300g passata

  • 400g Mozzarella

  • Suggested toppings:

  • Pepperoni

  • Finely sliced red onion

  • Roasted peppers

  • Jalapeno peppers

  • Sliced olives

  • Parmesan

  • Rocket

  • Pesto

Method

  1. Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza. 

  2. Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto. 

  3. Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice. 

  4. Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges. 

#midweek meals
