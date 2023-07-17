Midweek Meals: Five recipes for the whole family ready in 45 minutes or less

Pasta & Meatballs
A simple, delicious and cost-effective meal
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Italian
Ingredients
360g Meatballs
2 onions, chopped
3 carrots, peeled and sliced
1 tin chopped tomatoes
1 tin chickpeas
300g dried pasta
Method
Preheat your (fan) oven to 180°C. Put the meatballs into an oven-proof dish and bake in the oven for 25 minutes.
In the meantime, put a large saucepan on medium heat. Pour in vegetable oil, then add the onion and cook until it begins to turn pale and soften, add the chopped and sliced carrots then stir.
Pour in the tinned tomatoes, add a pinch of sugar, salt and pepper, and then allow the sauce to come to a simmer. Cover and leave simmering while the meatballs continue to cook.
Once the meatballs have cooked, carefully spoon them into the sauce that is still bubbling. Pour in the drained chickpeas and stir.
Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet. Once cooked, serve the pasta and meatballs.
Cheesy Turkey Burgers
A lean alternative to the "dirty" burger.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the burgers:
700g turkey mince
½ red onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, minced
2 tsp dried thyme
100g mature cheddar cheese, grated
4 wholegrain baps
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the avocado fries:
2 ripe avocados
1 egg, beaten
1 cup plain flour
1 cup breadcrumbs
Juice of ½ lime
200ml natural yoghurt
2 tsp cajun spice
Sea salt, to taste
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
Method:
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a small amount of olive oil in a frying pan, add the onions and cook until softened.
Allow to cool slightly (this is my preference, don’t bother with this if you like slightly crunchier onions in your burger).
Mix the turkey mince, onion, thyme and garlic together.
Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Divide the mixture into four. Roll the grated cheese into the four turkey pieces. Fold over and shape into four burgers.
Heat the olive oil in a frying pan on a high heat and sear the burgers for one minute per side.
Place on a lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until cooked through.
Assemble your burgers in the baps with salad and condiments of your choosing.
For the avocado fries:
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put some olive oil on a metal baking tray.
Peel the avocados and remove the stones. Cut into slices about ½ cm thick and toss gently in the lime juice.
Place the flour, beaten egg and bread crumbs in three small bowls.
Dip each of the avocado slices in flour, then dip in the beaten egg and finally coat in breadcrumbs.
Place on the tray and bake in the oven for 15 minutes until golden brown.
Remove from the oven and place on kitchen paper to remove any excess oil.
Season with salt and pepper.
Mix the yoghurt and cajun seasoning to make the dip.
Serve alongside the burgers and enjoy.
Fish Tacos
This recipe only takes about thirty minutes from start to finish, and you will fry the fish at the very end.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Tacos
100g plain flour
¼ tsp sea salt
½ tsp garlic salt
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp baking powder
150ml ice cold lager
300g boned and skinless cod fillets
12 small tortillas
1 litre sunflower
200g sour cream
2 tbsp chipotle chilli sauce
Mexican Slaw
¼ head white cabbage
½ red pepper
Juice of a lime
Small handful chopped coriander
A pinch of flaky sea salt
Salsa
175g tomatoes
½ red onion
1 green chilli
½ corn of a cob
A handful chopped coriander
Juice of a lime
A little flaky sea salt
Method
- To begin, make the batter for the fish. Combine the flour, salt, garlic salt, cumin and paprika in a mixing bowl. Use a whisk to combine them thoroughly and then pour in the ice-cold beer while you whisk away until you get a smooth batter. Pop that into the fridge while you make the slaw and salsa.
Finely shred the cabbage. Deseed and very finely slice the red pepper. Pop both of those into a bowl, add a pinch of flaky sea salt, about half a teaspoon is plenty, the chopped coriander and lime juice. Toss everything well to combine and set aside for now.
On to the salsa next. Cut the kernels away from a sweet, fresh cob of corn and blanch for two minutes in boiling salted water. Drain and rinse under a cold tap. You only need half of the corn for the salsa but keep the rest to use in a salad or other dish. Deseed and finely chop the chilli. Peel and finely chop the onion. Wash and chop the tomatoes. At this time of year, I use baby plum tomatoes as they have the best flavour. Cut them into quarters and add them to a bowl along with the corn, red onion and the chopped coriander. Add the lime juice, and some flaky sea salt. Taste and add more lime juice and salt if needed.
Combine the sour cream and chipotle sauce in a bowl, adding more chipotle sauce if you want a bit more heat.
Slice the cod fillets lengthways into strips about 2cm thick. Heat the sunflower oil to 180 Celsius in a saucepan. Dip the fish in the batter. Lightly shake off any excess and fry the cod for about two minutes in batches. Remove the fish from the oil and drain it on kitchen paper, making sure to get the oil back up to 180 Celsius before adding the next batch.
While the fish is frying warm the tortillas in a dry pan over a high heat. Give each one just half a minute on each side. Keep the tortillas warm by wrapping them in a clean tea towel.
When you have given the fish its first fry, heat the oil back up again and pop all the fish back in at once for one more minute to make it super crispy. Then remove it from the pan, drain on clean kitchen paper and season lightly.
Seve all the elements in the middle of the table and let everyone build their tacos as they go. Start with a warm tortilla, adding some of the slaw first, then some of the crispy fish. Sprinkle over some salsa and finish the taco with the chipotle sour cream, some fresh coriander leaves, and a few thin slices of green chilli. Tacos are meant to be eaten with your hands, so tuck in and get messy!
Chicken Enchiladas
A quick and easy take on a Mexican classic.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 34 mins
Total Time 39 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
Handful of fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
2 tsp olive oil
½ red onion, finely chopped
2 skinless chicken breast fillets, cubed
30g fajita spice mix
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 tortilla wraps
60ml tomato passata
50g cheddar, grated
60ml natural yoghurt
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a large pan over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until softened.
Add the chicken, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.
Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer.
Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of the spicy chicken mixture.
Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.
Sprinkle the cheddar over and place in the oven.
Bake for 15–20 minutes.
Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of natural yoghurt.
10-minute naan bread pizza
Naan breads are perfect pizza bases when after-school activities demand a swift dinner
Servings4
Cooking Time 13 mins
Total Time 13 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 plain naan breads
300g passata
400g Mozzarella
Suggested toppings:
Pepperoni
Finely sliced red onion
Roasted peppers
Jalapeno peppers
Sliced olives
Parmesan
Rocket
Pesto
Method
Turn the oven on to 200°C with the baking tins inside, preheating while you assemble your pizza.
Sprinkle the naan breads lightly with water before spreading with passata, salt and pepper. Dotting pesto on top of the passata is delicious if you like pesto.
Follow with cheese, and the toppings of your choice.
Bake for ten minutes, until the cheese has melted and the naans are pillowy and crisped at the edges.