Summer ice cream: Five places locals recommend for the best 99 in Cork

Temperatures are climbing and summer is finally in the air. With warmer days expected over the weekend, we asked our readers for their go-to spots for that classic Irish summer treat: a 99.

Here are five places that were mentioned multiple times.

Pipers in Crosshaven

Synonymous with childhood summers in Cork for many, it’s no surprise that ‘The Merries’ gets a few mentions. Over in Crosshaven, ice cream lovers are flocking to Pipers Funfair for a nostalgic 99.

“Pipers in Crosshaven do a cracking 99,” John Carroll says, with Colette O'Regan saying their ice creams are “very creamy and reasonably priced.” Rita O’Leary echos both sentiments: “Pipers Crosshaven — best value and ice cream is mouthwatering.”

Foley’s Express Foodstores in Mallow

Away from the seaside, carousels and other typical summer attractions, Mallow may not be an obvious choice for a 99 but many people have been raving about the cone in Foley’s.

“The best 99s in Cork are in Foleys in Mallow. Best ice cream I've ever tried, can't find any better,” Leanne Coleman writes. Dearbhla Lenehan says even when there are queues it is worth the wait. “Unrivalled for flavour, size and price. Great staff too. Queues out the door on some days. But always worth the wait.”

Anita McGrath agrees: “Proper thick ice cream and the cone wafers are always fresh. Range of toppings too. Just a wonderful shop overall but best 99 in Cork by far.” There was much love shared for the shop’s staff too, with Stephanie Abresch saying: “they have the BEST ice cream and the BEST staff!”

Fitzpatrick's Glounthaune

Another favourite among our readers is Fitzpatrick’s in Glounthaune, where the 99s are “always delicious”, according to Aoife O’Mahony.

Sarah O’Callaghan adds that they are “super creamy” and, importantly, “not over-sweetened”.

Costcutters / Siopa Uí Luasa in Ballymakeera

For the finest uachtar reoite, many readers said to go to Baile Mhic Íre and try one from Siopa Uí Luasa.

“The sheer size of it!” Concubhar Ó Liatháin exclaims, which says it all. Deirdre Kelly adds that it is a consistantly great cone: “Fresh and creamy every time,” she says.

John Terry O’Sullivans in Allihies

Others claim the best 99 can be found in the most westerly part of the county: Allihies.

Lorraine Irwin says she recommends their 99s to everyone. “Hands down absolute best 99. Anyone I’ve ever recommended it to can’t believe how creamy the mix is.”

Robert Gumbleton, too, is a fan, saying it is essential for the erfect summer day. “Having a really creamy cone with a chocolate flake while setting on the seating outside in bright sunshine. Heaven!” Jerome O’Dwyer agrees: “The creamiest ice- cream, fresh crunchy cone and a real flake. Stroll across the road and sit on the wall taking it the breathtaking view of Ballydonegan Bay.”

If you would like to share your recommendation for the best 99, please fill out the form below.