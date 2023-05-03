Top 8: The best Bolognese sauces for a taste of the summer

I’m just back from Valencia and Tarragona where rich bolognese-style sauces feature in many local dishes. My favourite in Tarragona was the sauce used as a base for steaming mussels, mixed through in a wide pan.
If making your own, don’t be afraid to substitute a couple of dessertspoons of balsamic vinegar for the wine listed. It goes well with tomatoes – fresh in summer, canned at any other time. Canned cherry tomatoes make a lighter sauce while chopped tomatoes make a delicious, traditional-style sauce. Passata is too heavy.
With a ragu we add minced meats (no need to brown the beef or pork first) but we can use bolognese sauces with chickpeas, mixed beans, grated carrot – whatever is in season – as long as the chunks are small enough to cook quickly.
For a quick supper cook pasta with peas added a few minutes before serving. A minute before dishing up, drain the pasta and peas and add in a decent splash of sauce back into the pot to heat up.
Shakshuka is a fashionable brunch dish in restaurants and all the sauces in this week’s Top 8 will serve you and your eggs impressively well.
There’s garlic in some of the samples, though it would rarely appear in the original recipe. In Italy milk is sometimes added – sounds odd but it makes a rich sauce. Use over potatoes, rice, dipped or spread on chunky bread for summer tapas. Bring jars on picnics (summer is coming) and use on bread instead of butter.