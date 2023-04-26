New Cork bar honoured in list of best cocktail spots in Europe 

One of the latest additions to Cork’s cocktail offerings, Paladar has been named among the best new international cocktail bars in Europe.

The Bridge Street cocktail bar has been named a 2023 Spirited Awards Regional Top 10 Honoree under the category of Best New Cocktail Bar for Europe.

The Latin American-inspired bar opened six months ago with a menu of classic and signature cocktails mostly based around rum, cachaça, agave and pisco.

Run by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, the Spirited Awards recognise beverage professionals, establishments and media in the spirits and cocktail community across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, the awards have become one of the most sought-after in the industry.

Other places that made it on the list of Best New International Cocktail Bar - Europe include bars in Zurich, Barcelona, Athens, Florence, London and more. Paladar is the only Irish bar on that list. Looking at other categories, the only other Irish bar mentioned among the honourees is Bar 1661 in Dublin.

Speaking on their spot on the list, Paladar’s owner Andy Ferreira described Tales of the Cocktail as “the Oscars of the bar world”.

“Paladar getting nominated as one of the best new Cocktail bars to open in Europe this year is absolutely mind-blowing,” he said.

“Ireland has a tradition of punching above its weight and this is the second year in a row we have Irish bars featured on this global list. We put together an amazing team in the bar and kitchen with the aim of bringing something new and unique to Cork and this is only the beginning”.

From the same team behind McCurtain Street’s Cask, Paladar has already become a hot spot in Cork and is decorated with American art, music and photography.

Bar manager Oisín Wolfe curated the cocktail menu and is also a finalist in this year's Diageo Reserve World Class Bartender of The Year.