Caitríona Redmond: ‘Tis the season for savings - plus my flat-bread recipe

It’s time to start thinking about ‘back to school’. Yes, I know it’s still April, but hear me out.
When we first started living on a tight grocery budget, I thought that by committing to spend less on food, it would be as simple as setting a smaller amount to spend each week. Oh, how wrong I was!
- Proper storage saves food; invest in freezer-proof boxes and bags.
- Make use of your freezer; it’s a brilliant pause button.
- Use veg past its best in soups and stews.
- Blitz over-ripe fruit into smoothies, jams, and homemade ice pops.
- Before you go shopping check to see if you really need to buy. Do a store cupboard stocktake.
- Freeze slices of bread per portion by separating them with grease-proof paper. Take out the portions as you need them.
- Store bananas for longer by hanging them on a hook. Keep bananas out of the fruit bowl because they will make all your other fruit ripen faster.
- Never store your potatoes or onions in the fridge. They need to be stored in a dark cool place and preferably not in plastic. Use a brown paper bag and make sure they are stored away from direct sunlight.
- Invest in some bag clips to keep bags of dry foodstuffs sealed when you’re not using them.
- Suspend bananas from a hook away from the fruit bowl to make your fruit last longer and keep your bananas fresh for longer too.
Homemade Flatbread
A quick and easy favourite - made quicker and easier with a mixer!
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Middle-Eastern
Ingredients
400g strong white flour
1 tsp (approximately 7g) dried yeast
1 tsp dried garlic/garlic powder
1 tsp table salt
1 tsp dried oregano or thyme
125g tub live organic natural yoghurt (full fat) note, hold onto the tub
Method
In advance, I'm warning you that you can make this flatbread recipe without a mixer, but goodness a mixer makes the world of difference in speed, and gives your arms a break. I used a stand mixer here and that's how I've written the instructions.
Connect a dough hook to your mixer and fill the bowl with the flour, yeast, garlic, salt, and dried herb of your choice (I like oregano). Loosely mix together all these dry ingredients with a fork so that they are combined. Spoon the yoghurt into the bowl, then take the tub that the yoghurt came in to the brim with cold water, pour this cold water into the mixing bowl as well.
Knead the ingredients until they all become a ball of dough. It will take some time, and at the start you'll doubt whether all the dry ingredients will combine. Persist! If, after 7 minutes of kneading with a dough hook, it hasn't drawn together completely add a tablespoon of water and knead again. Once you have a ball of dough, knead for approximately 10 minutes until smooth.
Lightly oil a large bowl and tip the dough into the bowl then cover with cling film. Set the dough to one side in a warm spot to rest for 3 hours. Once the flatbread dough has doubled in size, knock back the air by pushing down on the dough. Next, divide the dough into golf-ball-sized lumps. Dust a clean surface with a little flour, and heat a dry frying pan to medium-high (this is level 7 of 9 on my hob).
Roll the golf-ball-lumps as thin as you can once the frying pan comes to heat. Cook on the frying pan for 3 minutes on each side until they are golden-brown in spots. Serve warm with salad, dips, or even your main family meal on top.
Smoked Sweet Potato Mash
A creamy, smokey bowl of mash!
Servings2
Preparation Time 3 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 33 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato
3 cloves of garlic or 1 clove of elephant garlic with the skin on
3 spring onions, chopped
Method
Take the potato as it is. Don't peel it, pierce it or slice it. Place it on a low-medium heat on a barbecue. Wrap the garlic in tin foil and place it beside the sweet potato. Cook for approximately 90 mins, turning the sweet potato occasionally.
After 90 mins, remove the sweet potato from the barbecue and slice in half. Scoop out the flesh into a large bowl. Discard the skins. Be careful, it's hot! Don't worry too much if you have some blackened caramelised pieces on the inside, it all adds to the smoky flavour.
Remove the garlic from the barbecue and remove the skin. Add to the sweet potato in the bowl. Finally, add the chopped spring onions and stir well. Season if you want. You can eat this straight away if you want but you can also let it go cold and eat as a cold potato salad. It will keep for up to 2 days in a covered container in the fridge.