Midweek Meals: Five vegetable-packed recipes to help you get your 5-a-day in

Love your veg soup
This soup uses any leftover vegetables you have and transforms it into a delicious soup
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1kg mixed vegetables – carrots, courgette, parsnips, potatoes, bruised tomatoes, peppers, leeks, squash, pumpkin, peas
1 large white onion
4 garlic cloves
Leftover fried breakfast bits – bacon, sausage or pudding (optional)
1l vegetable stock
Slices stale bread
Olive oil
Salt and black pepper
Method
Chop up your raw vegetables into even size pieces. Toss with two tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C.
In the meantime, dice your onions. Pour one tablespoon of olive oil in a large saucepot over a medium heat and begin to fry your onions. Leave these to sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Finely chop your garlic and add this to the onions.
If you have leftover bacon or breakfast bits, chop them up nice and fine. Add the breakfast bits to the onions and garlic and stir on a low heat for a minute.
Place the cooked veg from the oven into your saucepot and pour over the stock. Bring this to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.
While this is simmering, cube up your stale bread, drizzle with olive oil season with salt and pepper and toast in the oven for a few minutes on each side.
Place the soup mixture in a food processor or blitz with a soup gun. Add more water and seasoning where needed to reach your desired texture and taste. Serve with some homemade croutons and a drizzle of olive oil.
Picture: Yvonne Keane
Vegetarian enchiladas
Easy, healthy and delicious. I love making this dinner during the week
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
1 ripe avocado, peeled and cubed
a handful of mint leaves, chopped
juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp olive oil
½ red onion, finely chopped
1 courgette, sliced into strips
2 red peppers, sliced into strips
30g fajita spice mix (homemade or shop-bought)
1 garlic clove, crushed
2 tortilla wraps
60ml tomato passata
50g Cheddar, grated (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
2 tbsp Greek yoghurt, to serve (optional, remove for vegan or use vegan approved option)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Use a fork to mash the avocado, mint and lime juice in a small bowl and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and cook for about 10 minutes, until softened.
Add the peppers, courgette, spice mix and garlic and cook for 3–5 minutes, then set aside.
Divide the avocado mixture between the two tortillas, spreading it into an even layer. Add a layer of passata, followed by a layer of peppers and courgette mixture.
Neatly roll each tortilla, then place them side by side in an ovenproof dish.
Sprinkle the Cheddar over and place in the oven.
Bake for 15–20 minutes.
Divide the enchiladas between warmed serving plates and top each one with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.
Sweet potato, black bean and quinoa chilli
Quinoa is a super nutritious grain that originally comes from the Andean region of South America. It is full of protein and has more vitamins and minerals than virtually any other grain, so it’s a brilliant option for vegetarians and vegans.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
225g (8oz) onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 – 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
750g (1lb 10oz) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) dice
450g (1lb) ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 400g (14oz) can chopped tomatoes
100g (3 1/2oz) quinoa
500ml (18fl oz) vegetable or chicken stock
200g (7oz) black beans, soaked overnight and cooked for 1 – 1 ½ hours (depending on the age of the beans) until just tender or 400g (14oz) can
black beans, drained and rinsed
a pinch of brown sugar (optional)
4 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander
sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper
To serve:
Natural yoghurt or labneh
Method
Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and toss together. Reduce the heat, cover and sweat for 5–6 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the cumin and coriander and season well with salt and pepper.
Add the sweet potatoes, tomatoes, quinoa and stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the black beans and continue to simmer for 20–30 minutes or until the sweet potato and quinoa are tender. Season to taste, you may need to add a little brown sugar if using canned tomatoes.
Serve in a warm bowl scattered with lots of fresh coriander and a dollop of yoghurt or labneh.
Extracted from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen (Kyle)
Hidden vegetable pasta sauce
This sauce is really versatile. It can be used as a base for bolognaise, lasagne or even burritos. It freezes well and it is worth making in a big quantity and dividing up into portions
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
400g tin tomatoes
1 tbsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
Method
Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about 6 minutes, add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.
Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water.
Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree the sauce until it is smooth.
Photo by Greta Hoffman from Pexels
Mushroom Quesadillas
If you're short on time, skip the guacamole and just dunk in sour cream with a squirt of hot sauce
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Mexican
Ingredients
3 tbsp (45 ml) extra-virgin olive oil
200g portobello mushrooms, sliced 8 mm thick (or other mushrooms of choice)
½ tsp chipotle powder*
¼ tsp cooking salt*
¼ tsp black pepper
¾ cup (75 g) shredded* colby cheese2
2 x 20 cm flour tortillas*
To serve:
Sour cream
Pico de Gallo
Guacamole or avocado crema
Lime wedges
Method
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium–high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, using a spatula to toss them regularly.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, toss to coat the mushrooms, then add the chipotle powder, salt and pepper. Cook for a further 1½ minutes until the surface of the mushrooms is golden. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl and wipe any loose bits out of the pan with a paper towel.
Sprinkle half the cheese on one half of a tortilla, top with half the mushrooms, then fold the other half over. Repeat with the other tortilla.
Return the frying pan to the stove on medium heat (no extra oil is needed). Transfer the tortillas to the frying pan and cook for 1½ minutes until crisp and golden. Flip and cook for a further 1 minute until crisp.
Cut each quesadilla in half and serve with sour cream and Pico de Gallo, guacamole or avocado crema for dunking.
Finish with a squeeze of lime.