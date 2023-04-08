Restaurant review: Flâneur could be a great addition to Dublin with a few tweaks

- Flâneur
- 223 Rathmines Road Lower, D06A582
- www.flaneur.ie
- Breakfast, 9am-11.30am; All-day menu 12-10.30pm
France has given the world much over the centuries, including the very idea of the restaurant itself — the first restaurants having been created by unemployed chefs of the aristocracy following the Revolution. And of all the styles of restaurant that exist in the world, my favourite is the French Bistro.
Dinner for three including Starters, Mains, Sides, and Desserts, plus two 500ml pichets of House Wine cost a reasonable €140.
- Food: 6.5/10
- Wine: 6.5/10
- Service: 7.5/10
- Ambience: 7.5/10
- Value: 8/10
- In a Sentence: Cut-price French ‘Bistro-ish’ food made with Irish ingredients - not every dish works but I’m hopeful things will improve soon.