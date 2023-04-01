Restaurant review: Kinsale's St Francis Provisions is one of Ireland’s finest restaurants

- St Francis Provisions
- Short Quay, Sleveen, Kinsale, Co Cork
- Tel: 083-0168652
- www.facebook.com/stfranciskinsale
- Opening Hours: Thursday/Friday, 5pm to 11pm; Saturday, 4pm to 11pm
IT IS the first ‘proper’ Paddy’s Day after several years of pandemic. La Daughter and I do the parade, LD and her cousin further embolden their investment portfolio in Auntie Nellie’s Sweet Shop and then we have the traditional post-parade snifter in L’Atitude 51.
Negatives are harder to find than a hen’s dentist: perhaps plating of certain dishes might be looked at as both octopus and pork belly present as a homogeneity of ‘brown’, underwhelming to the eye but, then again, superb tastes and flavours are the perfect riposte to that; more pertinently, perhaps the addition of further fresh, raw, crunchy elements — pickles, ferments, raw vegetables, leaves — to add contrast and light relief to some of the heftier dishes, but, again, small beer in the grand scheme of things.
- Food: 9
- Service: 9.5
- Value: 10
- Atmosphere: 10
- Tab: €90 per person (including tip and too much wine!)