Restaurant review: Kinsale's St Francis Provisions is one of Ireland’s finest restaurants

IT IS the first ‘proper’ Paddy’s Day after several years of pandemic. La Daughter and I do the parade, LD and her cousin further embolden their investment portfolio in Auntie Nellie’s Sweet Shop and then we have the traditional post-parade snifter in L’Atitude 51.

The atmosphere around town has been simmering nicely all day but, come evening, temperature is rising, the pot beginning to bubble and spit in certain quarters and we are happy to hightail it out of town before it reaches boiling point.

Children ditched, I head for Kinsale with two fine comrades and our American guest. Though the erstwhile ‘gourmet capital’ is itself no stranger to the bacchanal and several senior speed wobblers have obviously been putting in the hard yards at the bar all day, it is distinctly more laid back in comparison to the city as we enjoy a pre-prandial porter outside The Greyhound, supping al fresco as night draws in.

It is the first Paddy’s Day in years that hasn’t been Baltic and when we finally take to pulling collars a little tighter around the neck, it’s time to nip around the corner to the bijou little culinary cauldron that is Saint Francis Provisions (SFP), which, other than a small heated terrace outside, is a 13 seater restaurant, seven of those seats actually high stools at the bar or window.

Very naturally, a venue that size only condenses and heightens a champagne atmosphere that fizzes and froths from the moment we pop open the door. Monsieur Clink-Clink orders from a smashing list of natural and low-intervention wines; I do likewise with pretty much most of a tidy little menu, and we’re off.

Jamie’s local oysters — au naturel and with ponzu soy glaze — are dispatched in seconds, washed down with smooth, juicy Soave (Fillipo Fillipi, Soave Colli Scaligeri, 2021). Olivier Beaujouan’s West Kerry Coppa is a fine example of sourcing the very best produce and dispensing with ego to accord a true artisan the plaudits. Seams of creamy dense fat run through fragrant, peppery scarlet meat, alongside a humble yet effective retinue of toasted almonds, cornichons and sweet piquant pickled radishes. Alongside, delicious SFP focaccia, a savoury, springy bread pillow we re-order repeatedly through the meal for it goes well with just about anything.

The first serious flexing of kitchen muscle arrives as brandade stuffed piquillo peppers: velvety salt cod, potato and olive oil puree piped into peppers and roasted until the flesh is lush, sweet, and meaty and the brandade has plumbed oceanic depths in the oven — extraordinarily good, the next time my heart is broken, I’ll heal it with these.

Some of the fare served up at St Francis Provisions

More small plates: sublimely smoked potatoes, wild garlic aioli, and a giddy spritz of lemon; deeply flavoursome romanesco and romesco, their swirling Fibonacci spirals grilled to a rugged, craggy char.

Then skewers of grilled ox tongue, tender, sweet meat graced with rendered fat, what could become an umami lullaby, enlivened with the trilling notes of sumac and acidity of labneh and blood orange. It is one of the finest dishes on a night of fine dishes.

Chewy grilled octopus with potato escabeche and aioli transports me to North West Spain in a mouthful, while leek and Gubeen tart tatin is a rich caramel of savoury sugars. Roast quail are exquisitely cooked, near blackened crispy skin, and succulent, glistening pinkish meat within.

A large plate of Lost Valley heritage pork belly, rich, sumptuous, slow-cooked and deeply imbued with its own flavoursome fat, is served with barley risotto, pickled apple and rhubarb, a sharp and elegant counterpoint. It vies for pride of place with magnificent roasted wild sea trout and fennel, sprinkled with flaked almonds and grapes.

The wines keep coming: Judith Beck’s impeccable Hunny Bunny (Blaufrankisch, Austria 2021) especially fine with the pork, as is a Chardonnay (Pupillin, Jura, France 2020) with the fish.

For dessert we have tonka bean flan, with poached rhubarb, shimmying like vanilla’s soul brother on the epicurean dance floor, while Dark Mystery Cake, butterscotch, whipped cream, and prune, is a deep, dense swirl of sweet spices. Finally, a return to Lost Valley Dairy, their stunning Sóbhriste cheese, possibly the finest new Irish cheese of recent years, washed down with Valentia Island Vermouth.

Since opening in 2019, SFP has been a very special restaurant, ‘curated’, for want of a better word, by Barbara Nealon with an unerring instinct for all that is good and authentic about Irish food. But, despite a rapturous reception from the off, she has had to navigate choppy waters familiar to many in hospitality, in particular, retention of staff. In a space this size, it is difficult to furnish ambitious young chefs with the same opportunities available in larger, better-resourced venues and Nealon has had several times to endure the disappointment of building a good team only to see them fly the nest. I believe, however, the universe had other plans for Nealon and SFP and the most recent blow, when Darren Kennedy left to head up the Sage Midleton kitchen last year, was in fact the near-existential challenge needed to unearth like a truffle the true essence of SFP.

Nealon created a new role for herself, cooking as much as serving and gave front of house over to the gentle charm of Emily Hartless while Spaniard Rebeca Recarey Sanchez came in as head chef. As humble as she is affable, Recarey Sanchez is doing a quite superb job, embellishing superbly sourced local Irish produce and judicious imports with pronounced Iberian influences, many dishes delivered as tapas-style small plates, in what is evolving into a genuine and singular Hiberno-Iberian cuisine, tonight casting welcome Spanish culinary ‘sun’ on Irish winter comforters.

St Francis Provisions: "negatives are harder to find than a hen's dentist"

Negatives are harder to find than a hen’s dentist: perhaps plating of certain dishes might be looked at as both octopus and pork belly present as a homogeneity of ‘brown’, underwhelming to the eye but, then again, superb tastes and flavours are the perfect riposte to that; more pertinently, perhaps the addition of further fresh, raw, crunchy elements — pickles, ferments, raw vegetables, leaves — to add contrast and light relief to some of the heftier dishes, but, again, small beer in the grand scheme of things.

What truly anoints this latest version of SFP is the powerful feminine energy that radiates like joy-filled light through the room and kitchen, all blessedly devoid of the angular edges and pompous peacockery that too often results when ego and testosterone romp and stomp around in ‘boys’ club’ restaurants.

In the end, they have to prise us from our seats and drag us wailing to the door, fingernails clawing furrows in the floor, so loath are we to leave. (Not quite, but our leaving is carried out with extreme reluctance!)

Just a few days after we dine, SFP is awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand. It is richly deserved and more, for SFP is now unquestionably one of Ireland’s finest restaurants.

The Verdict:

Food: 9

Service: 9.5

Value: 10

Atmosphere: 10

Tab: €90 per person (including tip and too much wine!)