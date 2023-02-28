Soup recipes: How to make the perfect broccoli and blue cheese soup

This soup is rich and wholesome and is best served with a rye cracker or treacle bread
Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 07:59
Ciara McDonnell

recipe by:Ciara McDonnell

This soup is rich and wholesome and is best served with a rye cracker or treacle bread. Enjoy!

Servings

2

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

European

Ingredients

  • 25g butter

  • 2 potatoes, peeled and finely chopped

  • 1 large onion, peeled and chopped onion

  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 head and stalk of a broccoli

  • 1 litre hot chicken or vegetable stock

  • 140g blue cheese (Stilton works well)

Method

  1. In a covered saucepan, sweat the potatoes and onion in butter with salt and pepper for ten minutes until soft.

  2. Cut the broccoli into small florets, remove the tough skin from the stem and finely slice. Add the broccoli to the vegetables and cook for another five minutes or so.

  3. Pour in the hot stock and cook for five more minutes. Allow to cool for ten minutes, and liquidise either in a jug blender or with a stick blender, adding in the blue cheese before giving a final whizz.

