Soup recipes: How to make the perfect broccoli and blue cheese soup

Broccoli and blue cheese soup
This soup is rich and wholesome and is best served with a rye cracker or treacle bread. Enjoy!
Servings2
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Cuisine European
Ingredients
25g butter
2 potatoes, peeled and finely chopped
1 large onion, peeled and chopped onion
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 head and stalk of a broccoli
1 litre hot chicken or vegetable stock
140g blue cheese (Stilton works well)
Method
In a covered saucepan, sweat the potatoes and onion in butter with salt and pepper for ten minutes until soft.
Cut the broccoli into small florets, remove the tough skin from the stem and finely slice. Add the broccoli to the vegetables and cook for another five minutes or so.
Pour in the hot stock and cook for five more minutes. Allow to cool for ten minutes, and liquidise either in a jug blender or with a stick blender, adding in the blue cheese before giving a final whizz.