Derval O'Rourke: My go-to steak recipe is perfect for a Valentine's Day meal for two

I can still remember keeping a detailed food diary for a few days at different points during my career as a sprint hurdler. It was a tool that was introduced to me by a dietitian with the aim of helping me to understand how to fuel my training for heavy training periods. This week, I’ll chat about food diaries and for the recipe, I’ll share my go-to steak recipe.

Food diaries have been used as a health tool long before digital tracking with apps such as Myfitnesspal existed. My introduction to keeping a food diary was when I was in my early 20s, and I was struggling to eat the amount I needed to train at a high level and recover. I found it helpful, but I know for some people it was a tool that was detrimental to their relationship with food.

If you are thinking about using a food diary, it would be helpful to discuss this with a dietitian to get guidance on how it can best work for you and your health goals. I recently filled in a food diary as part of a work project, and I found it beneficial.

What is a food diary and why would you use one?

A food diary can be as simple as a notebook, or it could be a structured worksheet. The Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute has a sample on its website that might be a helpful resource. The diary can be completed over a few days. It can help you to understand your eating habits and patterns and also the foods you eat on a regular basis. Research shows that for those interested in losing weight, keeping a food diary can be an effective tool to help change behaviour.

For me personally, it helps me become aware of the days when I’m too busy. I can spend far too little time stopping to eat and drink which results in me feeling mentally and physically drained.

What is helpful to jot down in a food diary?

Time of meal or snack.

Hunger levels before and after.

What food was eaten (I tend not to be too specific on portions, I just want to know when I am eating and what I’m eating.)

Emotions before or after eating.

Additional information that might be interesting is who you are eating with and what you are doing while you are eating.

After you’ve completed a food diary, what next?

After completing a few days’ worth of a food diary, step back and look at what you’ve recorded. Are there any trends, patterns or habits that you can identify? For example, after recently completing a food diary I noticed that on busier days I can leave long gaps between eating times resulting in eating way more in the evenings. I also noted that I drink more coffee than I realised, particularly if I’ve a busy day of meetings and this has a negative impact on my sleep.

Another area that a food diary can be helpful with is your choice of foods and how nutritious your choices are. I often find it hard to eat enough protein and writing a food diary helped me to see the gaps where I can start adding protein in.

Tips to get started with a food diary

Keep track as you go and if you find that hard, take quick pictures on your phone of your food and at the end of the day go back over the pictures to fill out the diary.

The bottom line is: Food diaries can be a really useful tool for helping you, but this might not work for you and can be triggering. Everyone is different and getting guidance from an expert is always a good idea.

Wellness Tip:

There is no right or wrong way to keep a food diary, experiment with what works for you and what information is helpful for you to make improvements.

Exercise Tip:

Standing Push Ups — Stand near a bed or table and place your hands on your bed or table - Push up for a repetition of 10. Count to ten and repeat. You can do this until you feel the burn in your arms.

Steak for two recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This is my go-to steak recipe. Servings 2 Preparation Time  5 mins Cooking Time  35 mins Total Time  40 mins Course  Main Ingredients 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks

2 parsnips, peeled and thinly sliced

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

sea salt and black pepper

1 large rib eye steak, preferably on the bone (14-16 oz)

½ lb full fat butter, at room temp

200ml full fat cow’s milk

salt and white pepper, for mash

6 cloves garlic, crushed

handful fresh parsley, chopped

few sprigs of rosemary, chopped Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place sweet potato in a prepared roasting dish and put in the oven for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil, add the parsnips and simmer for 30 minutes or until the parsnip is soft In a large frying pan, heat the rapeseed oil until very hot and season the pan with sea salt and black pepper. Place your steak onto the pan (if you don’t hear a decent sizzle your pan is too cold) and sear for about 2 minutes each side until nicely caramelised. Place the steak onto a tray and pour over any juices from your pan, then place into the oven for 5-10 minutes depending on how well done you want it. Once cooked, remove from the oven, cover with tinfoil and allow to rest while you get the mash and butter ready. Mash the cooked parsnip and sweet potato in a bowl together with the milk, ½ the butter and then season to taste with salt and white pepper. For the garlic and herb butter simply blend the garlic, parsley and rosemary together with some olive oil to create a paste then combine in a bowl with the remaining butter. From here on it is just an assembly job and let the sharing commence!