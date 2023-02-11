Derval O'Rourke: My go-to steak recipe is perfect for a Valentine's Day meal for two

I can still remember keeping a detailed food diary for a few days at different points during my career as a sprint hurdler. It was a tool that was introduced to me by a dietitian with the aim of helping me to understand how to fuel my training for heavy training periods. This week, I’ll chat about food diaries and for the recipe, I’ll share my go-to steak recipe.
- Time of meal or snack.
- Hunger levels before and after.
- What food was eaten (I tend not to be too specific on portions, I just want to know when I am eating and what I’m eating.)
- Emotions before or after eating.
- Additional information that might be interesting is who you are eating with and what you are doing while you are eating.
There is no right or wrong way to keep a food diary, experiment with what works for you and what information is helpful for you to make improvements.
Standing Push Ups — Stand near a bed or table and place your hands on your bed or table - Push up for a repetition of 10. Count to ten and repeat. You can do this until you feel the burn in your arms.
Steak for two
This is my go-to steak recipe.
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into chunks
2 parsnips, peeled and thinly sliced
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
sea salt and black pepper
1 large rib eye steak, preferably on the bone (14-16 oz)
½ lb full fat butter, at room temp
200ml full fat cow’s milk
salt and white pepper, for mash
6 cloves garlic, crushed
handful fresh parsley, chopped
few sprigs of rosemary, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Place sweet potato in a prepared roasting dish and put in the oven for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil, add the parsnips and simmer for 30 minutes or until the parsnip is soft
In a large frying pan, heat the rapeseed oil until very hot and season the pan with sea salt and black pepper. Place your steak onto the pan (if you don’t hear a decent sizzle your pan is too cold) and sear for about 2 minutes each side until nicely caramelised.
Place the steak onto a tray and pour over any juices from your pan, then place into the oven for 5-10 minutes depending on how well done you want it. Once cooked, remove from the oven, cover with tinfoil and allow to rest while you get the mash and butter ready.
Mash the cooked parsnip and sweet potato in a bowl together with the milk, ½ the butter and then season to taste with salt and white pepper.
For the garlic and herb butter simply blend the garlic, parsley and rosemary together with some olive oil to create a paste then combine in a bowl with the remaining butter.
From here on it is just an assembly job and let the sharing commence!