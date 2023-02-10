Wine with Leslie: Raise a glass to love this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is upon us once again and I can think of few greater pleasures in this world than a home-cooked meal with a good bottle of wine.
This is a bargain given the quality of the (organic) juice, and the fact that it was aged for 8 months in new French oak. Crunchy, taut dark fruits with blackberry and cherries. Herbal, garrigue notes mingle with the dark berry flavours, and this manages to combine structure with elegance and lingering black wine gum flavours.
One of my favourite wines from the SuperValu sale. From an 800m altitude vineyard in Bullas DO in Murcia in Eastern Spain. This is 50-50 Syrah-Monastrell, with the Monastrell vines 70-100 years old. Ripe blackberry fruit aromas with dark chocolate and herbal touches, a fruit-driven palate with a touch of prunes and a smoky edge.
This is reduced from €15 and is a steal at this price. From early picked grapes and free-run juice this pours a light pale pink with floral and red fruit aromas — strawberries, red currants and raspberries. Fruity and lively with more red fruits on the palate and a touch of cherry-skin tartness on the finish. Thai Red Curry perhaps?
Valentine’s Day needs seductive wines and Priorat is about as seductive as it gets. This is reduced from €33 or so, as is Torres ‘Purgatori’ from nearby Costers del Segre — both are recommended. Ripe cherry and bramble aromas, silky and supple with a pleasing juicy richness and good weight. I drank this wine with a juicy cheeseburger recently and it was sublime.
A gorgeous Pet-Nat (Pétillant-Naturel) made from primarily Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc grapes in South West France. Lightly sparkling and a little cloudy with rich creamy pear and citrus flavours and a pleasing leesy character — lithe, seductive and delicious.
Dunnes has this on offer for just €51.20 for Valentine's Day which is a steal. This is a jump up from the standard Moët Brut Impérial Blanc and pours a gorgeous dark salmon pink with cherry, citrus and red berry aromas, a crisp fruit-driven palate with an underlying rhubarb creaminess and lingering red apple peel.
From Boann Distillery in the Boyne Valley in Co Louth who are rather killing it at the moment — their Solstice release last December was also excellent. This is made from 100% malted barley and was aged in ex-Bourbon casks before being finished in PX (Pedro Ximinez) Sherry casks for 9 months.
Muscovado sugar, caramel and cooked honey aromas, sweet on the attack with raisins, walnuts and dried fruits coming next, honey, spice and sweet sherry notes on the long finish. If you order from Boanndistillery.ie on Saturday, 11th this should arrive just in time for the 14th.