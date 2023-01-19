How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year

Chef Randy Lewis shares a recipe that he learned from legendary chef Jayson Tang
How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year

Randy Lewis says that Shumai are easy and delicious.

Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 12:53
Ciara McDonnell

Randy Lewis is a Canadian chef running Randaddy's restaurant in Lahinch Co Clare. A travel lover, he has spent the last fifteen years based in Clare, but before that travelled around five continents, learning all about world cooking. 

While in Asia, Lewis worked under Jayson Tang, the Michelin-starred chef famed for putting his Cantonese heritage on the map. This recipe for dumplings is authentic and delicious and the perfect dish to celebrate Chinese new year. 

How to cook with Bamboo Steamer 

Always use Asian to the bottom of a rice basket this will stop it from sticking to the bamboo.

Ensure that the bottom of the rice basket is not fully submerged in water.

Be sure that your rice basket lid is closed tightly on top.

Jayson Tang's Pork Shumai Dumplings

recipe by:Randy Lewis

Similar to dim sum, these delicious bites are perfect to serve at a party or as a part of a Chinese feast

Jayson Tang's Pork Shumai Dumplings

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

6 mins

Total Time

26 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Chinese

Ingredients

  • 4 mushrooms of your choice

  • 1 tbsp light soy sauce 

  • 100g minced pork 

  • 50g shrimp 

  • 1 spring onions, thinly sliced 

  • 1 tbsp sesame oil  

  • Wonton pastry 

  • Salt and pepper 

  • To Garnish:     

  • Spring onions, thinly sliced 

Method

  1. Mix sliced mushrooms, soya sauce, minced pork, shrimp and sesame oil in a bowl thoroughly binding, adding salt and pepper to taste. 

  2. Hold wonton pastry in one hand and fill with a teaspoon of Shumai mix. 

  3. For best results fill the middle and bring all four edges together to cover and twist closed. 

  4. For steaming in rice basket, line with non-stick parchments paper (with holes to allow steam through) and place 4-6 filled wontons in basket.  

  5. Steam in rice basket by placing in small pot that has one and a half inches of boiling water this will ensure to steam them from under rather than boil. Never let water get below half an inch           

  6. Steam for six minutes or until firm to touch. 

  7. Garnish with spring onions and served with soya sauce.  (You can always add minced ginger, chilli, and garlic to pack a punch

Read More

Midweek meals: Five dishes to enjoy this week ahead of Chinese New Year

More in this section

Soup recipes: How to make Rachel Allen's delicious meatball soup  Soup recipes: How to make Rachel Allen's delicious meatball soup 
Midweek meals: Five dishes to enjoy this week ahead of Chinese New Year Midweek meals: Five dishes to enjoy this week ahead of Chinese New Year
Spicebags, burgers, pizza: 7 tasty takeaway orders to try if you're doing Veganuary Spicebags, burgers, pizza: 7 tasty takeaway orders to try if you're doing Veganuary
<p>Kwoklyn Wan’s drunken chicken noodles recipe</p>

Drunken chicken noodles recipe: This easy dish is perfect for the Chinese New Year

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.216 s