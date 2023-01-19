How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year

Randy Lewis is a Canadian chef running Randaddy's restaurant in Lahinch Co Clare. A travel lover, he has spent the last fifteen years based in Clare, but before that travelled around five continents, learning all about world cooking.
While in Asia, Lewis worked under Jayson Tang, the Michelin-starred chef famed for putting his Cantonese heritage on the map. This recipe for dumplings is authentic and delicious and the perfect dish to celebrate Chinese new year.
Always use Asian to the bottom of a rice basket this will stop it from sticking to the bamboo.
Ensure that the bottom of the rice basket is not fully submerged in water.
Be sure that your rice basket lid is closed tightly on top.
Jayson Tang's Pork Shumai Dumplings
Similar to dim sum, these delicious bites are perfect to serve at a party or as a part of a Chinese feast
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 6 mins
Total Time 26 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Chinese
Ingredients
4 mushrooms of your choice
1 tbsp light soy sauce
100g minced pork
50g shrimp
1 spring onions, thinly sliced
1 tbsp sesame oil
Wonton pastry
Salt and pepper
To Garnish:
Spring onions, thinly sliced
Method
- Mix sliced mushrooms, soya sauce, minced pork, shrimp and sesame oil in a bowl thoroughly binding, adding salt and pepper to taste.
Hold wonton pastry in one hand and fill with a teaspoon of Shumai mix.
For best results fill the middle and bring all four edges together to cover and twist closed.
For steaming in rice basket, line with non-stick parchments paper (with holes to allow steam through) and place 4-6 filled wontons in basket.
Steam in rice basket by placing in small pot that has one and a half inches of boiling water this will ensure to steam them from under rather than boil. Never let water get below half an inch
Steam for six minutes or until firm to touch.
Garnish with spring onions and served with soya sauce. (You can always add minced ginger, chilli, and garlic to pack a punch