How to make the perfect Pork Shumai Dumplings for Chinese New Year

Randy Lewis is a Canadian chef running Randaddy's restaurant in Lahinch Co Clare. A travel lover, he has spent the last fifteen years based in Clare, but before that travelled around five continents, learning all about world cooking.

While in Asia, Lewis worked under Jayson Tang, the Michelin-starred chef famed for putting his Cantonese heritage on the map. This recipe for dumplings is authentic and delicious and the perfect dish to celebrate Chinese new year.