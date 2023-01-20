Wine with Leslie: Ireland’s in love with Kiwi wines

Every January the Irish wine world looks to New Zealand, as the first wine tasting of the year is always the New Zealand wine fair.
New Zealand Wine Fair Consumer Tasting, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, Monday, January 30 2023.
Venue: Grafton Suite, Westbury Hotel, Dublin 2, Tickets: €20.00 from Eventbrite.com. More info on jeansmullen.com
Dunnes Stores have this wine exclusively and it is consistently good — brilliant quality for a tenner. A push up to the single vineyard Rapaura wines is also recommended. Bright lime and apple on the nose, tangy, citrusy and pure with textured apple fruits and a crisp finish.
Villa Maria may be big and regularly on special in the supermarkets but quality is consistent. Bright tart lemon and lime aromas with floral touches, clean pure ripe apple fruits on the palate with tropical edges, lime and kiwi. A touch of residual sugar is balanced by zingy acidity.
One of the very best New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs under €15. I also rate the Estate Pinot Noir (c. €20 for its Yealand’s wines are consistently good and if you like extra ripeness spend a little more for the Estate version. I would still pick this however as I like its crisp linear flavours with bright apple fruits and gooseberry freshness.
Toho and sister brand Kono were the first Maori owned wineries in New Zealand and it is about time I featured them here. From the Southern Awatere Valley this has passionfruit and tropical aromas mixed with apple and lemongrass, fruity and layered with good length and balance. Mauri Ora!
Waipara Valley is a hilly sheltered region around 40 miles up the coast from Christchurch suited to Riesling, aromatic whites and Pinot. Ripe red fruit aromas cut through with earthy notes, weighty and ripe with mouth-filling cherry and red plum fruit flavours and a bitter cherry kick on the finish.
Grapes are sourced from the cooler alluvial clay soils from the north-facing slopes of Marlborough’s Southern Valleys. This has lots of dark cherry fruit aromas, a focused fruit-driven palate with dark berry fruits mingling with pulped strawberries — fine balance and juiciness and a taut finish. One of the best Cloudy Bay Pinots I’ve tasted.
Busker is a bit of a new boy on the block and was created by Disaronno in the Royal Oak Distillery in Carlow. There are four variations including a good value 40% Triple Cask blend (€29.99) that slips down easily and works well in an Old Fashioned thanks to a hint of tangerine.
The Single Grain (€40) has pleasing sweetness and weight while the Pot Still (€40) has spice and good complexity with lingering toffee. The Single Malt (pictured) has lively herb, citrus and honey aromas with a bonus creamy milk chocolate finish enlivened by spiky black pepper infused lemon zest .