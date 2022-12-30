Wine with Leslie: The best sparkling wine and champagne to toast with this New Year’s Eve

This New Year’s Eve column is appropriately devoted to fizz. Given tighter budgets I have two less expensive options including a Blanquette de Limoux from the Languedoc, a rarely seen wine.

Blanquette is the local name for mauzac, a grape also found in Gaillac in SW France but almost nowhere else. It ripens late with good acidity so is well-suited to sparkling wine production. Sadly producers I’ve met in the Languedoc are often unfairly dismissive of mauzac and prefer to make Crémant de Limoux with chardonnay and chenin blanc instead.

Blanquette de Limoux claims to predate Champagne as there is written evidence it was produced in 1531 at the Abbey of St-Hilaire. This would have been a cloudy pét-nat (pétiallant-naturelle) wine of course,still produced under the Blanquette Méthode-Ancestrale Appellation. There are also Gaillac Méthode-Ancestrale wines made from mauzac.

You may have hard the story that Dom Pérignon invented sparkling wine — “come quickly I’m tasting stars” is a quote often attributed to him. Sadly it is from a 19th century advertisement so was first said by an ad-man, not a monk. The first mention of Champagne in literature is in the Restoration comedy The Double Dealer (1693) by William Congreve but this was likely non-sparkling, still Champagne.

Dom Pérignon (1638-1715) made still wines, as sparkling Champagne only became popular in the 19th century when bottle technology allowed it. Pérignon is actually remembered for his skills as a cellarmaster and winemaker and for perfecting the art of making white wine from black grapes. He was also lauded for finding ways to stop bottles of still Champagne exploding as dormant yeasts reawakened as the weather warmed in the springtime.

I have not recommended Dom Pérignon as there was no new release this year. The 2012 vintage is very solid it has to be said — my notes from when I tasted it in 2021 refer to ‘concentrated layered pear drops’ and other pleasing flavours — it will be at its best in around 10 years time if you can bear to wait. Happy New Year.

Fizz under €30

M&S Blanquette de Limoux, Languedoc, France

M&S Blanquette de Limoux, Languedoc, France - €14.95

Stockist: M&S

Blanquette de Limoux has a solid claim to being the oldest French sparkling wine, certainly older than Champagne. Made primarily from the local Mauzac grape (plus some Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay), this is excellent value with aromas of over-ripe pears and soft apples, a textured fleshy palate and a lingering lime and apple finish. Bargain of the week.

Francois Martinot Crémant de Bourgogne, France

Francois Martinot Crémant de Bourgogne, France - €15.80

Stockist: Dunnes Stores

Crémant de Bourgogne uses Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes just as Champagne does, but expect them to taste more like entry-level Champagne. This is a very solid example at a great price — lemon sherbet and Nice biscuit aromas (remember them?!), lively and clean with a pleasing zesty freshness on the palate and a lime and green apple finish.

Juvé & Camps Reserva de La Familia, Penedés, Spain

Juvé & Camps Reserva de La Familia, Penedés, Spain - €27.00

Stockist: Celtic Whiskey Shop www.celticwhiskeyshop.com

This was the best Cava I tasted all year so it deserved a mention despite its limited availability. Made solely from free-run juice this has 36 months ageing on its lees. Apple and lime scents with floral hints, savoury ripe apple flavours on the palate, elegant and rather delicate on the palate with lingering apple skin touches.

Fizz Over €30

Duval-Leroy Champagne Brut NV, France

Duval-Leroy Champagne Brut NV, France - €43-45.00

Stockists: Curious Wines; JJ O’Driscolls; Red Nose Wines

On special in Curious, possibly costing more elsewhere. Family run since 1859, and female-led with Carol Duval-Leroy as GM and Sandrine Logette-Jardin as Chef de Cave. Mostly Pinot Noir with a bright ripe fruit character mixed in with brioche and citrus, creamy satiny palate with herbal notes and a pristine crisp finish. Half Bottle: €24

Ruinart Rosé Champagne Brut, France

Ruinart Rosé Champagne Brut, France - €107-110

Stockists: Bubble Brothers; Corkscrew; Whelehans; Celtic Whiskey Shop; Mitchell & Son; Higgins; 64 Wines; World Wide Wines

Ruinart are the oldest Champagne house and created the first ‘Oeil de Perdrix’ Rosé Champagne in 1764. This pours a rich salmon pink with distinct floral strawberry and papaya on the nose — silky and almost lush on the palate with focused red fruit flavours, creamy and ripe, and with a tangy taut finish.

Moët et Chandon Grand Vintage 2013, Champagne

Moët et Chandon Grand Vintage 2013, Champagne - €83-86.00

Stockists: O’Briens, Molloy’s, Next Door, Joyce’s, World Wide Wines, Wine Centre, Brown Thomas, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, and SuperValu

Confession: I find NV Moët Brut Impérial utterly boring, but the brand has huge star power for non wine people. Offer guests this nine-year-old version instead which has biscuity, bruised apple aromas, creamy pear fruits on the palate, and focused, lingering almond and honey notes.

Spirit of the Week

Blacks of Kinsale Triple Threat Whiskey





Blacks of Kinsale Triple Threat Whiskey, 40% ABV, 70cl - €40

Stockists: Blacksbrewery.com, Celticwhiskeyshop.com

There were a lot of spirits fighting for the final slot of 2022 including the spicy vanilla and pear flavoured 10 Year Cask Strength Green Spot (€340), exclusively available from thesinglemaltshop.com. The Dirtgrain Manifesto release from Blackwater Distillery was another strong contender — actually 4x200ml bottles from different casks (€250) plus an exclusive book by Blackwater’s Distiller ever-erudite Peter Mulryan. There was Kells Gin which is new to the market, and a Method & Madness release.

I’ve gone with Black’s of Kinsale’s Triple Threat purely because it slipped down so easily — a blend of Bourbon, Sherry and Virgin casks with distinct vanilla and berry fruit aromas, a silky sweet palate with a peppery spicy finish. Yum.