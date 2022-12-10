The Menu: Fill the Christmas larder with the finest Irish produce

CHRISTMAS HAMPERS

The Lismore Food Company

The most stylishly liveried and luxurious assemblage out there, their ever-expanding range gets better each year, with sweet & savoury biscuits, confections and snacks, teas, coffee, jams, marmalades and chutneys, cordials, chocolate, hot chocolate, balsamic vinegar, honey and nuts, sumptuous All Butter Panettone, organic Irish farmhouse cheese, as well as wines and champagne.

Field’s of Skibbereen

Hampers and Christmas ‘care’ packages delivered worldwide, with some of the finest produce from their hinterland, not least a wonderful West Cork Breakfast package.

Urru

One of Ireland’s very best food shops and a real Menu favourite, from a wide range of hampers, this year’s showcase is An Barróg (Irish for hug), in a soft Olannmor handmade, unwoven sheep’s-wool basket, including a stunning selection of produce and wrapped up in cheesecloth with festive decorations. Limited Availability.

Organico

Another wonderful West Cork food emporium, Organico’s hamper offerings include Irish Tastemakers, an Irish Women Celebration and Tasting West Cork.

Ardkeen Stores Taste of Home

Create your own Christmas Collection hamper from a dizzying range of delicious delectables from one of the country’s finest food stores.

Nash 19

The Nash 19 hamper is a Leeside legend, including fresh Hederman smoked products, spiced beef, house pate, house granola

and a superb traditional pud, as well as a whole host of other local treats.

The English Market ‘Hamper’

While The Menu advises a prolonged perambulation around one of Ireland’s epicurean epicentres, to assemble your own wonderful hamper, many stalls are offering individual selections including: Bubble Brothers; The Roughty Foodie; On the Pigs Back (www.onthepigsback.ie); Mr Bell’s (www.mrbells.ie); Hederman Smoked Salmon (www.frankhederman.com). The English Market Gift Voucher makes a great stocking filler because, just like puppies, great Irish food is not just for Christmas!

Fallon & Byrne

The Dublin-based behemoth of Irish specialty produce even has a Christmas Concierge to assist in creating your own in house hampers but their online selections are beautifully wrapped in sustainable, re-usable packing, with over 30 selections starting from €50, delivered to your door.

JJ O’Driscoll’s, Ballinlough

Pride of place goes to their Rebel Hamper, all products sourced from within the county of Cork.

Lismore - The Dukes Line Hamper

CHEESE & DAIRY

As befits a county where the Irish Farmhouse Cheese revolution began, we are never far from a source of the finest Irish cheese, including one of the nation’s finest cheese shops, the incomparable Iago, the ever wonderful On the Pig’s Back and even an outpost of Sheridan’s cheesemongers, in Bishopstown. Plus online options for those further afield.

Lost Valley

One of The Menu’s most favourite new cheesemakers, The Lost Valley Dairy hampers are simple, singular and superb, comprising just cheese and honey. The Christmas Box Deluxe includes half wheels of both of Carraignamuc and Sobhriste, and a jar of their own Lost Valley Honey.

Sheridan’s Online

Superb range of excellently husbanded Irish farmhouse cheeses and European classics, and a wonderful Cork Selection to remind you the Rebel County remains Ireland’s spiritual home for this life affirming food.

Also associated gifts including crackers, boards, cheese slicer, and the Irish cheese bible, The Sheridan’s Counter Culture Guide to Cheese. Excellent wine selection as selected by Enrico Fantasia, of Grape Circus.

Velvet Cloud

A Yuletide first from Mayo creators of truly gorgeous Velvet Cloud yoghurt and wonderful Rockfield Cheese, also includes premium sheep’s milk chocolates, handmade fudge, hand-crafted Irish beech cheeseboard, Cloonbook Irish Farmhouse Cheese fragrance free, sustainable, luxury sheep’s milk soap.

Coyne’s of Connemara

Coyne’s gastropub have selections of organic wines from Wild Wines along with a host of other fine Irish food and beverages and Rí na Mara cosmetics.

Heart of Spain

A little bit of Spanish sunshine from a Cork-based Spanish family-run business in Carrigtwohill, with excellent wines, cheeses and cured meats and jams, turrón and olive oil, from the historic region of Castilla y Leon.

FISH & SEAFOOD

Sligo Oyster Experience

Fresh From The Sea Signature Oyster Gift Boxes, with nationwide next day delivery until Friday December 23, with fab extras including Wildwood’s Barrel Aged Balsamic Blackberry Vinegar, Scarlet For Yer Ma’s Hot Sauces, and Prannie Rhatigan’s Irish Seaweed Blend, plus choice of Champagne or white wine, recipe book, handmade oyster shell candle, and optional shucking knife.

Sally Barnes

The Queen of Irish smoked salmon and other fish, also selling gift cards and the chance to purchase a gift of one of her splendid masterclasses.

Frank Hederman

Another legendary Irish salmon smoker who also does wonderful smoked butter and paprika.

Burren Smokehouse

Christmas Whiskey & Salmon Special Selection, half salmon sides in Waterford WhiskyVmarinades. Delivery, Ireland/abroad.

ALTERNATIVE TO TURKEY

Jack McCarthy Butchers

Guinness and Cider Spiced Beef from one of Ireland’s foremost independent craft butchers.

Lúnasa Farm

Pasture-raised, regeneratively farmed pork and beef boxes online, including nitrate and gluten free rashers, sausages and meatballs. Gift vouchers and nationwide delivery.

Achill Mountain Lamb

Calveys of Achill Island offer their Luxury Flavours of Achill Island Hampers with all products are sourced and produced on Achill Island, including Calvey’s superb Mountain Lamb.

James Whelan Butcher

Good Beef Wellington with all the fuss taken out of cooking, oven ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.

Alternative Christmas Pudding

OTHER YULETIDE YUMMIES

Alternative Christmas Pudding

The Menu can’t personally fathom it but it is extraordinary the amount of people who struggle with the rich tastes and textures of traditional Christmas pudding. Well, he reckons no human being alive will struggle with this very splendid Cork produced alternative, a splendid combo of biscuit and Belgian dark chocolate enriched with salted butter, and brandy soaked fruit, in three wonderful flavours: Brandy & Christmas Spices; Irish Cream Liqueur; and Spiced Arancello & Cardamom.

Good Fortune Cookies

Another fine Cork-based business with a cracking range including a festive Christmas Selection, and Signature Corkies ranges, plus a three-month or six-month ‘Treat & Repeat’ Subscription.

Seymour Biscuits

Christmas Medley, 12 ridiculously addictive shortbread biscuits, six half dusted in cinnamon sugar, the other six, red velvet base dipped in white chocolate and coconut.

Follain 12 Days of Christmas Box - 12 Mini Jars €13.99

Ballymakenny Heritage Potatoes

Two 3kg packs of superb spuds, Abernathy hand rolled butter, James Whelan beef dripping, Drogheda honey. That’s a perfect meal in itself!

Folláin Jams and Preserves

The Christmas gift box is quite excellent, six jars including wonderful caramel with Irish cream liqueur sauce, and limited edition jam spoons, while 12 jams of Christmas is a lovely stocking filler.

Best of all, 50% of every online purchase will be donated to Simon Communities until December 31.