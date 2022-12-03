Colm O’Gorman: How to make the ultimate Chrismas leftover sandwich

Plan a brunch party over Christmas with this menu plan from Colm O’Gorman
Brunch bling on a budget.

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Colm O’Gorman

The Ultimate Christmas Toastie

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

A sandwich made from Christmas dinner leftovers is the ultimate Christmas brunch.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

22 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 8 slices fresh white bloomer bread

  • 4 tbsp cranberry sauce

  • 4 tbsp horseradish sauce

  • 200g vintage Irish Cheddar

  • 8 thin slices of Christmas ham

  • 8 thin slices roast turkey Leftover turkey

  • stuffing

  • 3 large eggs

  • 2 tbsp plain flour

  • 30 ml milk

  • 20g butter

  • ½ tsp flaky sea salt

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 200°C.

  2. Spread the cranberry sauce across four slices of bread and the horseradish across the other four. I use a lot of horseradish on my toasties, as I love the bit of heat it brings, but tone that down a little by using less if you prefer. Thinly slice some leftover turkey and ham, and the cheddar cheese.

  3. Assemble the sandwiches. Start by adding a layer of ham to each of the slices of bread that have been spread with horseradish, then a layer of cheese, then some stuffing, followed by a layer of turkey and then another layer of cheddar. Finally, add the slices of bread that have been spread with cranberry sauce to complete the sandwiches.

  4. Pop the eggs into a bowl along with the flour, sea salt and milk. Melt 20g of butter and add that to the bowl. Whisk to combine into a batter and pour it into a wide bowl or dish.

  5. Heat a heavy-based non-stick pan over a high heat. When it is good and hot, add a generous knob of butter and reduce the heat to medium. Dip both sides of each of the sandwiches into the egg mixture and let that soak into the bread a little. You will likely need to pan-fry these two at a time unless you have an enormous pan, so dip them in batches of two as well.

  6. When the butter has melted and is foaming, put the sandwiches into the pan and cook them for three minutes on each side. Once they are done in the pan, transfer the sandwiches to a non-stick baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for another five to six minutes until they are golden brown, and the cheese is melting and dripping down the sides of the sandwiches.

  7. Serve the sandwiches immediately. Just cut them cut in half, sprinkle with a little flaky sea salt and some extra cranberry sauce on the side. The red lemonade is optional!

Baby Dutch Pancake with Fresh Berries

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

This supersized Dutch Baby Pancake is made in a large oven-proof skillet, baked in the oven, and then served up to share. Have it with lots of fresh berries, maple syrup and some good smoked streaky bacon for a beautiful holiday brunch.

Servings

6

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 4 large eggs

  • 1 ½ tbsp caster sugar

  • 140g plain flour

  • 200ml full fat milk

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • A pinch of grated nutmeg

  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

  • A pinch of sea salt

  • 35g butter

  • To Serve:

  • 175g fresh blueberries

  • 175g fresh raspberries

  • Icing sugar

  • Maple syrup

  • Crispy smoked streaky bacon

Method

  1. Heat your oven to 200°C, and pop in an ovenproof skillet. It should be about 24cm in diameter. Give the skillet about twenty minutes in the oven, you want it very hot by the time you are ready to add the batter.

  2. While the oven and skillet are heating up, make the batter. Beat the eggs and caster sugar in a food mixer or a large bowl until they are light and airy. Sieve the four, and then add it, along with the milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and sea salt. Whisk until you have a smooth, light, thin batter.

  3. Melt the butter and remove the skillet from the oven, taking care not to burn yourself as it will be very hot by now. Pour in the melted butter and swirl it around the pan. Quickly pour in the batter and put the skillet back in the oven.

  4. Now watch the magic happen. Your pancake will puff up in the skillet, becoming golden brown and rising beautifully. This will likely take about twenty minutes, but check it after fifteen, as depending upon your oven, it might cook a little more quickly.

  5. When the pancake has risen past the sides of the skillet and is puffed up and beautifully golden brown, it is done. Remove the skillet from the oven, scatter lots of fresh berries over the pancake and dust it with a little icing sugar. Serve it in the skillet in the middle of the table immediately.

Spice and Citrus Cured Salmon

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

Curing salmon is very simple, and also very cost-effective. All you need is salt and sugar, and whatever aromatics or spices you wish to use to flavour the fish.

Servings

8

Preparation Time

16 mins

Total Time

16 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1tsp black peppercorns

  • 1 tsp fennel seeds

  • 1 tsp coriander seed

  • 1 star anise

  • 200g fine sea salt

  • 200g light soft brown sugar

  • Zest of one lime

  • Zest of half a lemon

  • Zest of half an orange

  • 700-800g boneless salmon fillet, skin on

Method

  1. Lightly toast the black peppercorns, fennel, coriander seeds and star anise in a dry pan over low heat. After just a few minutes, once they are nice and aromatic, remove from the heat and grind the spices to a powder using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle. To make the cure mixture, simply combine the ground spices with the salt and sugar.

  2. Line a rimmed baking tray roughly the same size as the piece of salmon with foil, leaving enough over the edge of the tray to fold back over and cover it fully. Spread one-third of the cure mixture in the centre of the tray, and place the salmon, skin side down, on top.

  3. Spread the lime, lemon, and orange zest evenly over the top of the salmon and cover the fish with the rest of the cure mixture. Fold the foil over the top of the salmon and crimp it to close it securely. Put another baking tray on top of the salmon, place it in the fridge and weigh down the top baking tray with some heavy cans or jars.

  4. Leave the fish in the fridge for twelve hours, then unwrap it, flip it over and reseal it. Chill for another twelve hours. Finally, remove the fish from the foil, rinse all the cure mixture off under a cold tap and pat it dry with some kitchen paper. Let the fish dry for an hour or so uncovered in the fridge before using it.

  5. When you want to serve the salmon, place it skin side down on a chopping board and use a long, sharp knife to cut thin slices on the diagonal. Slice through to the skin and use your knife to gently pry the fish away from the skin.

  6. This cured salmon will keep in the fridge for four to five days once wrapped tightly in some cling film.

Christmas Day Brunch Spice and Citrus Cured Salmon with Scrambled Eggs on Toasted Croissants

My Spice and Citrus Cured Salmon on creamy scrambled eggs with toasted croissants will only take minutes to prepare but is a bit special. If you want to go all out, chill a bottle of Prosecco, juice a few oranges and you can serve Mimosas on the side.

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 croissants

  • 8 eggs 30g of cold butter, diced

  • Salt and fresh ground black pepper

  • 12 thin slices of cured salmon

Method

  1. Place the croissants on a chopping board and use a bread knife to cut each one in half lengthways. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Place the croissants cut side down on the dry pan, reduce the heat to medium and toast the croissants until they are golden brown. Flip them over and toast the other side for one or two minutes and then set aside while you prepare the eggs.

  2. I like to keep my scrambled eggs simple. You really do not need much more than eggs and seasoning to make creamy, delicious, scrambled eggs, but here I also add a little butter to make them a little richer for the day that is in it. Crack the eggs into a bowl and add a little flaky sea salt and a grind of black pepper. Whisk the eggs for just a minute until the yolk and whites have just combined, talking care not to overbeat them.

  3. Heat a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the eggs to the pan and reduce the heat to low. Add half of the diced butter and use a spatula to stir the eggs gently until they start to scramble. Keep the heat on low, add the rest of the butter and stir the eggs frequently, using the spatula to separate the eggs from the side and bottom of the pan. Cook for no more than four to five minutes, until the eggs are soft and creamy. Remove the pan from the heat, taste and add more seasoning if needed.

  4. Place two halves of a toasted croissant on a warmed plate per person. Spoon on some of the creamy eggs, arrange three thin slices of salmon on top of each portion of eggs and serve immediately.

