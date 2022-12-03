Colm O’Gorman: How to make the ultimate Chrismas leftover sandwich

Method

Preheat your oven to 200°C.

Spread the cranberry sauce across four slices of bread and the horseradish across the other four. I use a lot of horseradish on my toasties, as I love the bit of heat it brings, but tone that down a little by using less if you prefer. Thinly slice some leftover turkey and ham, and the cheddar cheese.

Assemble the sandwiches. Start by adding a layer of ham to each of the slices of bread that have been spread with horseradish, then a layer of cheese, then some stuffing, followed by a layer of turkey and then another layer of cheddar. Finally, add the slices of bread that have been spread with cranberry sauce to complete the sandwiches.

Pop the eggs into a bowl along with the flour, sea salt and milk. Melt 20g of butter and add that to the bowl. Whisk to combine into a batter and pour it into a wide bowl or dish.

Heat a heavy-based non-stick pan over a high heat. When it is good and hot, add a generous knob of butter and reduce the heat to medium. Dip both sides of each of the sandwiches into the egg mixture and let that soak into the bread a little. You will likely need to pan-fry these two at a time unless you have an enormous pan, so dip them in batches of two as well.

When the butter has melted and is foaming, put the sandwiches into the pan and cook them for three minutes on each side. Once they are done in the pan, transfer the sandwiches to a non-stick baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for another five to six minutes until they are golden brown, and the cheese is melting and dripping down the sides of the sandwiches.