Midweek Meals: Five comforting curry recipes to try this week

Lamb Curry
The most amazing recipe to dig into after an autumn walk.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 40 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 lime, zest and juice
3 garlic cloves, crushed
800g diced lamb
3 tbsp coconut oil
1 onion finely chopped
1 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tin of coconut milk
2 tbsp tomato puree
1 tbsp tabasco (optional for those that like heat)
1 tbsp honey
chopped fresh coriander to garnish
brown rice or couscous to serve
Method
Mix the lime zest, juice and garlic in a large bowl.
Add the lamb and use your hands to massage the marinade into the meat.
Cover and leave in the fridge for 2 hours.
Heat the coconut oil in a large casserole over a medium heat.
Add the onion and cook for about five minutes.
Cook the lamb in batches in the casserole, until browned on each side.
Stir in the curry powder and cumin and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the coconut milk, tomato puree, tabasco and honey and cook for another 5 minutes.
Reduce the heat, cover and simmer for at least 1 hour.
Stir occasionally and add a little water if the curry seems dry.
Ladle the curry into warmed serving bowls and sprinkle over the coriander. Serve with brown rice or couscous.
Goan Prawn Curry
Seafood is wonderful in a Gaon style curry, but you can substitute chicken for the prawn if you prefer.
Servings4
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indian
Ingredients
For the curry paste:
1 tsp whole or ground black peppercorns
1 tsp whole or ground cumin
1 tbsp whole or ground coriander
1 tsp chilli powder or 4 dried red chillies
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 tsp brown sugar
juice of half a lime
40g desiccated coconut
250 ml coconut milk
For the curry:
2tbsp coconut oil
1 onion
6 cloves of garlic
2 cm fresh ginger root
250g tomatoes
1 tsp salt
200g raw king prawns
6 leaves of fresh basil
Method
Begin by making your curry paste. In the ingredients list, I have given quantities for both ground and whole spices. Ground spices are a bit more convenient but freshly roasted and ground spices always give the best flavour, so if you have dried red chillies, whole coriander and cumin seed and black peppercorns to hand, swap those for the ground versions.
Roast one tablespoon of coriander seed, one teaspoon each of black peppercorns and cumin seed and four dried red chillies in a dry pan over a medium heat until they are fragrant, about three minutes will do it.
Grind them to a powder in a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder. Put all the spices, along with the coconut milk, desiccated coconut, lemon juice, sugar and lime juice into a food processor and blitz to a smooth paste. Set aside for now.
Peel and finely chop the onion. Peel and grate the garlic and ginger. Grate the tomatoes into a bowl using the coarse side of a box grater, discarding the skins you will be left with when you get to the end of each tomato. If you prefer, you can finely chop the tomatoes, but I find grating them quicker and easier and they also incorporate into the sauce more smoothly.
Heat the coconut oil in a pan over a high heat. If you do not have any coconut oil, you can substitute rapeseed or olive oil. Reduce the heat to medium and add the chopped onion. Sauté the onion for about three minutes until it is soft and translucent.
Add the grated garlic and ginger and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, for another two minutes taking care not to burn the garlic and ginger. Reduce the heat a little if needs be. Next, add the grated tomatoes. Stir to combine everything well and bring to the boil before reducing to a simmer and covering the pan. Simmer for five minutes.
Add the curry paste and the salt and bring the sauce back to a soft boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer once again, cover with a lid and cook for twelve to fifteen minutes. After that time, the sauce will have reduced just a little and deepened in colour.
Next, add the raw prawns to the pan. Stir to coat the prawns in the sauce and cook them for three to four minutes depending upon the size of the prawns. They take just minutes to cook perfectly, so be careful not to overcook them or they will become tough and lose their lovely sweet, juicy flavour.
Finally, roughly chop the basil and stir that through the curry. Taste and add more season if needed. Serve with boiled rice and some poppadom for a bit of crunch or with naan breads.
Thai Yellow Curry
A gentle belly-warmer, suitable for the whole family
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 50 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Asian
Ingredients
400ml hot water/vegetable stock
400ml tin of coconut milk
3 tsp Thai yellow curry paste
2 small onions, diced
1 tsp sugar (optional)
½ tsp salt or 1 tsp fish sauce (optional)
1 bag carrot, broccoli, and cauliflower mix
5 medium potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 tin chickpeas, drained
1 chopped red pepper
300g frozen peas
Method
Pour the hot stock into a large pot and add the diced onion, sugar and salt. Cover and allow to boil for five minutes. Take the pot off the heat and stir in the curry paste and coconut milk. Stir well so that the coconut milk is combined with the stock, this will prevent the liquid from splitting.
Add the carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower along with the chickpeas and chopped potatoes. Stir well to make sure they are coated in the sauce then return the pot to the heat and cover. Leave the pot to slowly bubble away for 20-30 minutes. After which time add the chopped red pepper and frozen peas. Cover again and simmer for a further five minutes before serving.
Prawn and chickpea curry
Super quick, easy and healthy - the perfect midweek meal.
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 large diced onion
3 cloves of garlic (grated)
½ tsp salt flakes
½ thumb fresh ginger (grated)
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp turmeric
1 tsp cumin
2 tbsp mild curry powder (1 tbsp if you don’t like it spicy)
1x 400g can crushed tomatoes
1x 400g can drained chickpeas
1x 400g can coconut milk
Juice of half lime
1 kg raw tiger prawns (peeled and deveined)
Method
Add olive oil to a pan and bring to heat, add your onion, garlic and ginger and sauté for a minute until golden.
Add your dry spices, turmeric, cumin and curry powder and stir to blend, cook gently so all the spices have time to cook through.
Next, add your chopped tomatoes and stir, followed by your coconut milk and finally your drained chickpeas.
Squeeze the juice of half a lime and stir.
Tip in your uncooked prawns and cook for a further 3-4minutes on medium heat until the prawns have slightly curled into a soft 'C' and turned pink in colour.
Turn off the heat and let rest for a minute or two
Serve with rice, cauliflower rice, couscous or stir through pasta and your choice of steamed vegetables.
Chicken katsu curry
Chicken katsu curry is an incredibly simple dish of panko-breaded fried chicken, sticky Japanese rice and curry sauce.
Servings2
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 medium onion, finely sliced
2 fat cloves of garlic, crushed
1 tbsp medium curry powder
300ml of good chicken (or turkey) stock
1 teaspoon of honey
50g plus 1 tablespoon of plain flour
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp mirin
2 organic chicken breasts, skinless and boneless
1 organic egg, beaten
100g panko breadcrumbs
300g sticky Japanese rice/sushi rice cooked to serve
Sea salt
Vegetable oil
Method
Fry the onion in a little oil on a large frying pan over medium high heat until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a further 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder, tablespoon of flour and chicken stock. Season with a good pinch of sea salt and stir regularly for around 15 minutes until the sauce starts to thicken.
Stir in the honey, soy sauce and mirin and cook for a further 5 minutes before taking off the heat. Keep the sauce warm while you prepare the chicken.
Pound the breasts with a rolling pin until flattened and then season lightly. Put the 50g flour, panko breadcrumbs and beaten egg in three separate shallow bowls. Dip the chicken in the flour, egg and then breadcrumbs so that they are well coated. Heat half a finger of vegetable oil in a wok until very hot and sizzling. Dip the breasts into the hot oil, frying for around 3 minutes on each side so that they are golden and crispy. Remove to a chopping board and slice on a diagonal.
Place a good fist size ball of sticky rice on each serving plate and place the sliced breasts on top. Pour over the curry sauce generously and enjoy.