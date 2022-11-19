Restaurant review: Michelin-starred Restaurant Chestnut is warm and welcoming in Ballydehob

- Restaurant Chestnut
- Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork, P81X681
- Tel: 028 25766
- www.restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie
- Opening Hours: November/December, Thursday to Saturday Dinner from 6pm
One of the principal reasons for Ballydehob’s recent revival is Joe O’Leary and Caroline O’Donnell’s Levi’s Corner House, a bijou country pub reincarnated as the Rio Carnival, and just about my most favourite bar on the planet. Having lied through my teeth about ‘kick-off’ time to tonight’s dining partners, SpouseGirl, and two old friends, Lady V and JB, who all share a ‘flexible’ relationship with the clock, I’ve managed to conjure up sufficient time for a pre-prandial aperitif in Levi’s and the buzzing, warm room on a crisp Friday night sets the tone for the evening ahead.
There is more langoustine, this time a buttery tartare on black squid ink prawn cracker with caviar, a blissful snack to be demolished in a single bite. Tomato water is a unique proposition, a savoury sweet cold ‘consommé’, a hymn to Lisheen Greens tomatoes. More snacks follow before the first ‘main course’ on the tasting menu: wild turbot poached in brown butter, served with a buttermilk sauce split with chive oil.
9.5
8
9
9
Signature Tasting Menu €140pp (excluding tip and wines)