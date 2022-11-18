Caitriona Redmond: How to make comforting carrot, apple and ginger soup on a budget 

Chicken Noodle Lunch
Easy to assemble, this meal can be popped into an insulated flask or lunchbox for a hot lunch in school or work.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
Dried egg noodles
2 large carrots, peeled
3 scallions, chopped
½ cup of sweetcorn
½ cup of defrosted peas
Punnet of cherry tomatoes
1 cup of cooked chickpeas
quarter head of fresh broccoli, chopped
cooked chicken
For the dressing:
3 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp runny honey
juice of 1 lime and 1 lemon
pinch of garlic powder
pinch of paprika
Method
Break up the dried noodles into a large heat-proof bowl. Pour a kettle of boiling water over the dried noodles. Cover the bowl with a plate and set it to one side for 10 minutes to allow the noodles to cook in the heat.
Put the dressing ingredients into the bottom of a very large bowl and stir with a fork so that they are all combined. Grate the carrots into the bowl, add the scallions, sweetcorn, peas, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, and broccoli. Drain the water from the noodles, then add the noodles to the bowl and finally the cooked chicken breast.
Stir well so that all the ingredients are coated in the dressing and serve immediately, or portion into a thermos for a hot lunch on the go.
Carrot, Apple, and Ginger Soup
You can freeze this soup in portions easily once it has cooled to room temperature. If you use low salt stock cubes then this is also a great dish for weaning.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 10 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
6 medium carrots, peeled, and sliced
2 sticks celery, chopped
1 medium onion, peeled and sliced
1 knob of fresh ginger (about the size of your thumbnail), grated
1 medium apple, chopped
1 litre vegetable stock
1 tbsp vegetable oil
salt and pepper to taste
Method
Put the pot on the hob on a medium heat, add the vegetable oil then the ginger and onion, stir well.
Add the celery and carrots to the pot and stir.
Add the apple to the pot and stir around.
Pour the stock over all the vegetables and bring the pot to a simmer.
Cover the pot with the lid and leave to simmer for approximately 45 mins.
After which time the vegetables should all be tender.
Turn off the pot and leave for 15 mins before blending.
Season to taste before serving.
You might have heard about the outbreak of bird flu in Monaghan affecting a large flock of turkeys being prepared for Christmas. It is likely that the spread of bird flu may affect other flocks in the next couple of weeks. It may not, but either way, the loss of 3,000 turkeys from the market this close to Christmas will push demand and prices higher. There’s also the chance of a shortage of fresh turkeys because demand could be higher than supply.
If you are a turkey fan but are not fussy about whether your turkey is fresh or not, then now is the time to pick up a frozen turkey before the prices increase in line with demand. All of the supermarkets have frozen turkeys in stock along with turkey crowns in prepared roasting trays. They also tend to be a good bit cheaper than picking up fresh.
Special Offers Tesco finest leg, and half leg of lamb has been reduced to half price from €15.99/kg to €7.99/kg until December 15. Roast lamb is a lovely alternative to the classic ham and turkey on Christmas day, but equally a decadent roast for Sunday dinner.
Tassimo and selected Dolce Gusto coffee pods are half price in Dunnes Stores until November. 29 Making your own coffee at home can save you a fortune compared to daily coffee shop trips.
Finally, a bag of Irish apples in Lidl are half price reduced from €1.99 to 99c. Apples keep for weeks in the fridge and are perfect for my soup recipe this week as well as lunchboxes and snacks.