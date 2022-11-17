Vote here: What is the best chipper in Cork and why? 

What chipper makes the best chips? Where is your go-to spot for a breast in a bun? We want to know
Vote here: What is the best chipper in Cork and why? 

What is your favourite chipper? Picture: iStock

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 06:03
Denise O’Donoghue

It's a hotly contested title and we're not surprised. Everyone has a favourite chipper in Cork — but rarely will you get the same answer from two people. 

We're spoiled for choice in the city and county, from Lennox's on Bandon Road to Dino's in Kinsale, there are so many top quality chippers to be found across the Rebel County.

Now we want to hear from you. Tell us in the form below about your favourite chipper in Cork, including why you think it's the best.

We will be sharing the results in an upcoming article.

Can't see the form? Click here.

Read More

Top 8: The tastiest frozen pizzas deserving of a place in your freezer 

More in this section

Couple behind SpitJack to open new restaurant in an iconic Cork shop this weekend  Couple behind SpitJack to open new restaurant in an iconic Cork shop this weekend 
Midweek meals: Five low-effort family dinners ready in 30 minutes or less Midweek meals: Five low-effort family dinners ready in 30 minutes or less
Cork pastry chef launches calendar inspired by her viral Instagram recipe tests  Cork pastry chef launches calendar inspired by her viral Instagram recipe tests 
ChipperCorkFoodCHiPSBurger
<p>Pizza rolls from Giuseppe's Italian Bakes by Giuseppe Dell'Anno</p>

How to make Giuseppe Dell’Anno's tear-and-share pizza rolls traybake

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.213 s