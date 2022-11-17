Six Nations: Ryan Baird on where to eat near the Aviva and the best pints after the match

On Saturday evening, Ireland will face Australia in a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

We asked Ireland's Ryan Baird for his recommendations on where fans should grab a pre-match meal, and a celebratory pint (hopefully!) if they are heading to Lansdowne Road for the game.

Pre-match grub

Ireland's Ryan Baird says BuJo's burger joint in Sandymount is a great shout for some flame-grilled burgers and loaded chips - and it's within a 15 minutes walk of the grounds.

"They also serve three different Wicklow Wolf beverages including an Ale, lager and IPA."

Within a ten-minute walk, Paulie's Pizza, The Chophouse and The Old Spot all come highly recommended by Baird, but unfortunately, excluding some lunchtime tables in The Old Spot, they're all booked up for this Saturday evening already.

"My uncle has The Chophouse all booked up," Baird says with an apologetic laugh.

Around Ballsbridge, Baird says Mae's restaurant is "incredible" but on the pricer side.

"It's the best meal I've had in Dublin."

Roly's Bistro in Ballsbridge. Picture: Facebook

There's also Roly's bistro, serving traditional fare like fish and chips and rib eye beef.

"Roly's is your traditional bistro, it's a nice relaxing environment to bring your parents to."

"And it's next door to The Bridge, so when you're done your meal you can pop next door for a pint."

Ranelagh is "always a good bet" for pizza according to Baird, who says he recently dined at Rita's, a Naples style pizza, and would highly recommend it. Sano is another favourite in the area.

Finally, for those in a rush, Baird recommends Chimac, a Korean fried-chicken pop-up located in the West Stand lower tier, block 125.

The best spots for a pint

When it comes to pints before the game, Beggar's Bush has a "great atmosphere," Baird says.

While The Chophouse is all booked-up for food, you'll still be able to grab a pint there, and there's always "a great sense of anticipation pre-game".

"Slatterys is always packed," he says, and Ryan's has a nice outdoor area if the forecasted rain holds off. The Old Spot and The Bath are also good spots.

Sean O'Brien, Noel Anderson and Rob and Dave Kearney of The Bridge 1859. Picture: Facebook

Also a stone’s throw from the Aviva Stadium is The Bridge 1859, co-owned by a number of the Irish squad including Jamie Heaslip, Sean O'Brien and Rob and Dave Kearney.

Unsurprisingly, it's a popular spot for fans before the games.

"Dave Kearney says there's always a buzz of excitement there before a match," Baird says.

Other pubs worth a drop-in in the Ballsbridge area include Crows, Paddy Cullens, Mary Mac's, The Horseshow and Roley's bistro.

Post-match drinks and bites

Baird recommends heading for Baggot Street after the game where Searsons, The Waterloo, and Toners are all liekly to be hopping post-match.

"For a quick bite there, you have Bunsen burger, mexican from Boojum and Tolteca, Saba for Asian, and Japanese from Zakura."