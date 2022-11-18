Wine with Leslie: A look at some lesser known Spanish whites

Sales of Spanish wines continue to be very strong in Ireland, especially the better-known wines such as albariño from Rias-Baixas and tempranillo and tempranillo blends from Ribera del Duero and Rioja. This week however I focus on two Spanish grape varieties that do not get nearly enough love — verdejo and mencía.
- latitude51.ie or 021-2390215. L’Atitude 51, Cork. Tuesday, November 29, 7pm, €40. Booking:
- 30 Award-Winning Spanish Producers in the Gresham Hotel, Dublin, November 23, 6-8pm; €15 via EventBrite.
This is reduced from €14.50 until the New Year, and is a total steal at this low price. Floral and tropical fruit aromas with sweet pear and apple notes, crisp on the palate with some herbal notes on the finish. Not as richly textured as some other Verdejo but a good introduction to the grape.
Marques de Riscal arrived in Rueda in 1970 to grow Sauvignon, but then they discovered the local Verdejo. Their own vineyards are organic as are 50% of the grapes they buy. Classic herbal, citrus, lemon-lime aromas, creamy lemon on the palate, crisp and fresh with a bitter bitter lemon kick on the finish.
The de Alberto winery is 350 years old and still produces a rancio Dorado style not unlike a fine Oloroso — sadly not imported here. This is reduced from €15.45 — bright lemon and herbal-tinged apple aromas with a touch of fennel, fruity, textured and fresh lingering lemon zest and lemon pith notes.
This is a bit more serious than the wines above — grown at altitude (800-930m) on sandy soils this is left on the lees (dead yeast cells) for longer to add textural complexity. Floral peach and citrus aromas, creamy and lively on the palate with soft pulpy fruit flavours and a brisk citrus-infused finish.
This is reduced from €25 until the New Year. Tolo do Xisto means ‘Mad About Schist’ (a type of slate) which is dominant in the soils here. Aromatic and fruity with black cherries and pomegranates and a touch of black pepper, bright juicy and floral on the palate with minerality and complexity despite its supreme drinkability.
00
I praised the Guimaro Godello Blanco a few months back and their Mencía is equally impressive and at a fair price for the quality. This is juicy and fruit-driven with all the violet scents and berry fruits you could hope for — serve a little cooler for best effect. StationToStation wines include it in their excellent 'Mencía Madness' 6 pack offer for €114.
This has not been an easy couple of years for the beer industry here but Rye River seem to be doing fine with profits up 11% in 2021. They sent me a selection of beers earlier this year to try and I confess I delayed tasting this as I’m not normally the biggest fan of Double IPAs.
I was wrong, this totally charmed me and tasted considerably lighter and fresher than its 8% ABV. Malty and biscuity on the nose with pine and citrus aromas and with lots of hop influence in evidence from Mosaic and Cascade (particularly) plus Columbus and Chinook. Crisp, refreshing and flavourful.