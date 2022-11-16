Top 8: The tastiest frozen pizzas deserving of a place in your freezer 

A few pizzas in the freezer provide comfort for days when you just don’t want to go out to shop. Pizza isn’t a complete meal any more than a sandwich is, but a few dishes on the side will add vitamin and mineral content and some natural fibre.

Think about chickpeas or mixed beans tossed with grated carrot and a little onion, lightly dressed with olive oil mixed with a teaspoon of peanut, almond or cashew butter and a squeeze of lemon juice or a spoon of soy sauce. The nut butters can help to offset any overspiced salami or ‘nduja.

Shred cabbage or kale and dress with warmed olive oil mixed with grated apple and lime or lemon juice. Try grating raw beetroot and sprinkling it with balsamic vinegar before adding olive oil to taste. Kohlrabi has the texture of cabbage centres and is delicious grated with lemon juice and finely grated rind, or mayonnaise mixed with English mustard. To cook broccoli, steam using a strainer over water — it will keep its colour, texture and nutrients better than boiling. Break into small florets, allowing no more than five minutes of cooking. Sprinkle with toasted almonds for extra interest.

With salt on average 1.5%, you may be thirsty after eating pizza, so make sure you drink water with or after it.

Lewis Capaldi. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Lewis Capaldi 507g €6

Subtitled The Big Sexy Meaty One, it has indeed a decent amount of pepperoni (7.9%), smoked cooked pork (5.9%) and cooked bacon (3.9%). Like this singer’s music, it was powerful, full of meaty and smoky flavours, well balanced with sweetness from the natural tomato flavour lifted by spiced plum purée. The creaminess of a decent 12.8% mozzarella contrasted with a light and crusty base. We bought in Iceland. Also available in Tesco.

Score: 9.5

Saturday Pizzas Pepperoni

Saturday Pizzas Pepperoni 400g €5.79

A good, thin base was light, crisp and flavoursome. The slightly peppery tomato sauce was topped with a good 26% mozzarella and 4% perfectly balanced spicy pepperoni. The only complaint was that the stated five minutes was not enough to serve it at its best. Ten minutes worked much better. Widely available. See saturdaypizzas.com for an outlet closest to you.

Score: 10

Simply Better Italian. Pictures: Dan Linehan

Dunnes Stores Simply Better Italian Piccante 475g €4

A particularly good, light, crusty base reminded tasters of holidays in Italy. The topping of tomato sauce, creamy Mozzarella and quite obviously smoky Provola cheese nicely tempered the piccante (spicy) salami discs and nibbles of spicy 'nduja (pronounced endooya) soft pork sausage. This is finished with a sprinkling of Grana Padano cheese to give a flavoursome first impression. Produced in Italy.

Score: 9

Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni

Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni 645g €5.50

A decent 13% of mozzarella sits on 8% beef and pork pepperoni with a skim of tomato purée providing a generous topping with natural flavour on a light, crusty base. The pepperoni wasn’t too hot so younger tasters liked it. The tomato sauce inside the surrounding crust didn’t take away from the crunch and was tasty. The result is a well-rounded pizza.

Score: 8

M&S Stonebaked Double Pepperoni

M&S Stonebaked Double Pepperoni 380g €3

This firm and crunchy base was overlaid with a generous amount of delicious tomato sauce (21%) and 18% mozzarella. The pepperoni was not very spicy and appealed to younger as well as adult tasters.

Score: 8

Tesco Hearty Food Co Thin & Crispy Pepperoni

Tesco Hearty Food Co Thin & Crispy Pepperoni 314g €1

Younger tasters liked this for its lack of strong flavours and good, crisp base. Mozzarella at 13% was low enough but adequate, and the tomato sauce seemed low too, but the consensus was that this was a simple pizza at a good price.

Score: 8

Lidl Deluxe ‘Nduja Sausage Sourdough

Lidl Deluxe ‘Nduja Sausage Sourdough 540g €4.29

The base crisped up nicely and had good tomato sauce, but the ‘nduja sausage was very hot and overpowered the overall flavour. The piccante salami wasn’t all that hot, and tiny medium-hot tiny red drop peppers provided interesting textural contrast. At 13% mozzarella and 6% mascarpone cheese, there wasn’t quite enough to balance the spicing of the meats. Garlic-flavoured mushrooms lacked a natural texture and flavour.

Score: 7.5

Food review with Roz Crowley

SuperValu Thin & Crispy Pepperoni 285g 99c

A thin base had little flavour but crisped up well. The smoked pepperoni had spices that were harsh for all tasters and the plentiful tomato sauce was a little acidic, requiring more sugar, perhaps. The Edam cheese and mozzarella cheese, both 9%, were bland for tasters. For more flavour, we suggest grating some parmesan over the pizza.

Score: 7